Mount Pleasant holds ribbon cutting for the grand opening of new splash pad

We are currently in the thick of blueberry season, and there is a row after row of blueberry bushes full of ripe berries waiting to be picked just down Buckeye. Planted over 26 years ago by the owner, Ken Baird, there are never any pesticides or chemicals of any kind used on the 100+ bushes of 10 different blueberry varieties. The pricing has not changed, and remains at only $2/pound for U-pick blueberries! According to Brig Brown, a volunteer and big help on the farm, they were blessed with a large crop this year and the bushes are teeming with berries. A party of 3 came to the farm and left with 50 POUNDS of berries! And there are plenty more where that came from. She predicts that there are 2 more weeks of good blueberry picking season left, so be sure to stop by for a relaxing and rewarding time at Baird Blueberry Farm. Brig also wanted to share that in addition to the blueberries bushes that Mr. Baird tends to, he also tends a large garden, cans his own food, volunteers at 2 different food banks, and helps every neighbor without hesitation. He does all of this while also taking care of his wife, who is bedridden. “This is one deserving couple,” Brig said.

MOORE COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO