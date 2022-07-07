ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, TN

Mount Pleasant holds ribbon cutting for the grand opening of new splash pad

By OLIVIA ADAMS Main Street Maury
mainstreetmaury.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Mount Pleasant held a ribbon cutting on June 29 for the grand opening of its new splash pad. Mt. Pleasant Mayor Bill White and City Manager Kate Collier were among those in attendance for the occasion. In the fall of 2018, the city was awarded a...

www.mainstreetmaury.com

Comments / 1

Related
mainstreetmaury.com

General Federation of Women's Club launches School Supply Drive

The General Federation of Women’s Club Spring Station chapter has started its School Supply Drive, which is running through July 29. Collected supplies will be distributed to elementary schools in Spring Hill. The school supplies needed include notebook paper, composition books, No. 2 pencils, markers, crayons, folders, glue sticks, notebooks and rulers. The GFWC is also looking to collect new underwear (sizes 6-10) as well as socks, which will be distributed.
SPRING HILL, TN
The Daily South

This Alabama Cabin Is a Dreamy Lakeside Hideaway

A secluded home nestled in the trees overlooking a peaceful lake sounded like the ideal getaway for a Nashville resident who envisioned escaping bustling Music City on the weekends. The homeowner found the perfect piece of land on the banks of Wilson Lake in North Alabama and tapped architect Scott Torode to create a dream waterside hideaway. Torode designed a 2,300-square-foot cabin (with an additional 415 square feet of breezy porches) that he says, "easily accommodates guests or children but doesn't feel uncomfortably empty when they are not present." Inside, the cottage feels much larger than its footprint thanks to an open-concept living area and water-facing windows. "Managing a wish list and simplifying the floor plan doesn't mean you have to sacrifice on living well," Torode adds. The homeowner also enlisted fellow Nashvillian and interior designer Lilly Taylor to fashion minimalist spaces that accentuate the surrounding natural beauty. "With the contrast of light and dark, raw and refined, old and new, balance was a major design element throughout the project," she says. "I chose pieces and materials that were livable and durable yet sophisticated and stylish. Nothing in this house is too ornate, delicate, or dainty." Step inside this down-to-earth lakeside retreat.
ALABAMA STATE
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County PAWS part of 250+ shelters participating in summer “Empty the Shelters” event

Murfreesboro, TN. — As our nation’s shelters face unprecedented overcrowding, BISSELL Pet Foundation is doing its part to taking homeless pets from kennels to couches by sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $25 or less from July 11 – 31. The longest-ever Summer National “Empty the Shelters” event will be hosted in more than 250 shelters in 42 states, including Rutherford County PAWS.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Letter: Columbia, Maury County need contingency plan for diesel shortages

An Open Letter to my beloved Maury County, the City of Columbia, County Mayor, Columbia City Mayor, City Manager, County Commissioners, and Columbia City Councilmen:. I write to you today to a request a strategy for Maury County and the City of Columbia. For weeks now, the world has been dealing with the declining supplies of diesel fuel. Due to the aftermath of pandemic supply chains and sanctions against Russia for their Ukrainian invasion, prices of diesel have been quickly rising as supplies dwindle. Reuters reports that our strategic inventories are the lowest for the first time since 2008. The world is bracing for diesel shortages to expand.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Mount Pleasant, TN
themoorecountynews.com

Baird Blueberry Farm: A healthy and delicious hidden gem here in Moore County

We are currently in the thick of blueberry season, and there is a row after row of blueberry bushes full of ripe berries waiting to be picked just down Buckeye. Planted over 26 years ago by the owner, Ken Baird, there are never any pesticides or chemicals of any kind used on the 100+ bushes of 10 different blueberry varieties. The pricing has not changed, and remains at only $2/pound for U-pick blueberries! According to Brig Brown, a volunteer and big help on the farm, they were blessed with a large crop this year and the bushes are teeming with berries. A party of 3 came to the farm and left with 50 POUNDS of berries! And there are plenty more where that came from. She predicts that there are 2 more weeks of good blueberry picking season left, so be sure to stop by for a relaxing and rewarding time at Baird Blueberry Farm. Brig also wanted to share that in addition to the blueberries bushes that Mr. Baird tends to, he also tends a large garden, cans his own food, volunteers at 2 different food banks, and helps every neighbor without hesitation. He does all of this while also taking care of his wife, who is bedridden. “This is one deserving couple,” Brig said.
MOORE COUNTY, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Opinion: Why Sheila Butt is my candidate for mayor

“Never discuss politics and religion” is a well-known phrase, but I would be negligent as a citizen if I didn’t speak truth to power. Maury County’s Mayor is an impactful position, and no matter your feelings on personal issues, at the end of the day, we need to elect a mayor who will stand up for every citizen of Maury County. The important issues center around safe communities, growth, taxes, jobs and upholding our Tennessee Constitution.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Retirement#Urban Construction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
mainstreetmaury.com

Maury County Public Schools hires Keith Stacey as Assistant Superintendent of Instruction

Maury County Public Schools has announced the hiring of Keith Stacey as the Assistant Superintendent of Instruction, effective as of July 1. From 1990-2013, Stacey was a teacher, coach, assistant principal and principal with the Marshall County School District. In 2014. Stacey became an assistant principal at Lincoln County’s Ninth Grade Academy, and in 2015-16 the assistant principal at Richland School in Giles County. From 2017-19 Stacey served as the CTE director for Giles County and as that district’s assistant director of schools from 2020 till the present.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Hampshire School adds Brian Brewer as principal

Hampshire Unit School has a new principal with the hiring of Dr. Brian Brewer. Maury County Public Schools announced the move last week, which took effect on July 1. Brewer started his education career in 2010 as the CTE Information Technology Teacher at Barlett High School. In 2016 he became the Career and Technical Education Coordinator for Metro-Nashville Public Schools. Since 2019 he has served as Assistant Principal at Pearl-Cohn High School.
HAMPSHIRE, TN
WSMV

Rent on the rise: Woman struggles to keep home

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro woman said she was suddenly notified her lease won’t be renewed and is faced with finding a new place to live amid a rapidly rising rent market. “The letter says, ‘We have decided not to renew your lease,’” Rose DuSeigneur read. “It doesn’t...
MURFREESBORO, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

The week after the Fourth of July has come, and though we all may be dragging from a long weekend of keeping the kids busy, we’ve still got some weeks to go until school returns. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to...
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Smyrna Police and Fire-Rescue Busy Friday Afternoon

(SMYRNA, TN) Friday (7/8/2022) afternoon was busy for first responders in Smyrna. It started with a multi-vehicle personal injury crash near the intersection of Nissan Blvd. and Enon Springs Rd. East. A newer model SUV, 4-door sedan and older model small pickup were involved. Several persons were checked by the...
SMYRNA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy