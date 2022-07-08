ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

High school football player killed in head-on collision in Butler County

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nY2GW_0gXU3Ajq00
Cameron Kerkhoff (Courtesy of WCPO)

BUTLER COUNTY — A Butler County high school is mourning the loss of a rising junior linebacker.

“He was a unique individual; he was a hard-working person,” La Salle High School guidance counselor and longtime assistant football coach Tom Doerger said.

La Salle student and linebacker Cameron Kerkhoff, 16, was killed in a head-on crash in Fairfield Township Wednesday afternoon.

Doerger and the La Salle High School community continued to mourn Thursday morning.

“It’s a very solemn atmosphere right now,” Doerger told our news partners at WCPO. “Anytime that we lose a student that’s either currently enrolled or a recent grad - it’s really tough institutionally.”

Crews were called to a two-vehicle crash with entrapment in the 7400 block of Rive Road around 4:15 p.m Wednesday.

When they arrived on the scene they found Kerkhoff’s car had struck a semi-tractor head-on, throwing it off the side of the roadway, according to a release.

Kerkhoff was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi was uninjured.

Fairfield Township police are investigating the crash with members of the Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team.

Police said officers are investigating distracted driving, seat belt use and other contributing factors; A toxicology report is pending.

La Salle has offered its students counseling services anytime this week.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
WHIO Dayton

CareFlight responds to crash in Miami County; 3 injured

MIAMI COUNTY — Three people were taken to the hospital, including one flown by CareFlight, after a crash in Miami County Tuesday evening. The Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed crews were called to respond to the crash in the area of SR 41 and West Sugar Grove Road. The crash was reported around 6 p.m., according to initial reports.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

At least 1 injured after crash in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one person was injured after a crash in Dayton Tuesday evening. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed crews were called to respond to the crash in the 100 block of North James H. McGee Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. >> VIDEO: Sheriff cameras capture aftermath of deadly...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Police on scene of a vehicle crash with injuries in Jacksonburg

JACKSONBURG, Ohio — Butler County first responders are on scene of a motorcycle crash with a potentially serious injury, Monday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Dispatchers confirmed a single motorcycle crash on Jacksonburg Road at Tolbert Road. Air Care...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Head On Collision#Highschoolsports#Sports#The La Salle High School#Wcpo#The Butler County Serious#Cox Media Group
WHIO Dayton

One person injured in crash late Sunday night in Xenia

XENIA — At least one person was taken to the hospital after an accident late Sunday night in Xenia. Crews responded to the intersection of Main Street and Detroit Street around 10:30 p.m., according to Greene County Sheriff’s Dispatch. Dispatch confirmed at least one person was transported from...
XENIA, OH
WLWT 5

Police on scene of crash involving a pedestrian in Milford

MULBERRY, Ohio — 7:40 p.m. Miami Township Fire and EMS stated on Twitter that the pedestrian was transported to University Hospital via Air Care. There is no information on the condition of the pedestrian. 7:29 p.m. First responders are on scene of a crash involving a pedestrian, Monday evening.
MILFORD, OH
102.5 The Bone

Escaped inmate dead after SWAT standoff in Ohio, officials say

MASON, Ohio — An inmate who escaped from an Ohio prison died early Tuesday after an hours-long standoff with authorities, according to multiple reports. Officials said Thomas Cromwell, 27, died after barricading himself in a hotel room in Mason with a woman that he had taken as a hostage, WXIX and the Cincinnati Enquirer reported. Earlier, authorities said Cromwell was one of two men wanted following an escape from the River City Correctional Facility in Hamilton County.
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police investigating fatal Mt. Airy shooting

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a fatal shooting in Mt. Airy. Officers say they responded to the Groesbeck Gardens Apartments on Pameleen Court shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday night. Authorities say they found Jacoby Donaldson, 20, dead at the scene. No suspects have been identified or named. Anyone...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Remains found in eastern Indiana in 2003 identified as those of Ohio man

NEW CASTLE, Indiana — An Ohio man whose body was found nearly 19 years ago behind an abandoned gas station in eastern Indiana has been identified. The man, Daniel Diaz of Columbus, was born Sept. 18, 1977, Henry County Coroner Stacey Guffey said Saturday, according to our news partners at WBNS. He was 26 at the time his body was found Oct. 2, 2003, near the Interstate 70 interchange with State Road 109.
NEW CASTLE, IN
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
88K+
Followers
113K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy