BTS offered fans a special message and a teaser for a new music video to mark the July 9 anniversary of the group’s devoted Army fanbase. In a short video shared Friday, July 8, Jin, Jimin, RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, and Jungkook jointly shared a sweet dedication to their fans, which read, “Many moments were spent together. I am so glad we have the opportunity to reflect on our memories like this. Whether near or far, I felt we were tightly connected through song and dance. Our every moment was also a moment together with you. We are so blessed for being a part of your story. With a grateful heart, I hope to write more stories in the future with you.”

MILITARY ・ 1 DAY AGO