ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Man killed in early morning shooting in St. Louis

5 On Your Side
5 On Your Side
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning, resulting in a man's death. Police were called to the 1500 block of Marcus Avenue early this morning near a two-story brick fourplex for a male victim, unconscious and not breathing. Early reports say the man suffered from multiple gunshot...

www.ksdk.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5 On Your Side

Man dead after shooting on Michigan Avenue

ST. LOUIS — A 24-year-old male has died after being shot in south St. Louis Saturday evening. According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the male died after being transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. The shooting took place shortly after 6:30 p.m....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Man playing with gun shoots man in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man playing with a gun shot another man Friday evening in north St. Louis, police say. The victim is expected to survive. The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. Friday in the 8400 block of Halls Ferry Drive in the Baden neighborhood. The victim told police...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis City late Saturday night. The shooting happened on North Grand and Penrose at around 11:56 p.m. Police said the man was shot when they found him unconscious and not breathing. Homicide detectives are investigating.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMOV

Man shot, killed in South City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man is dead after he was shot in the chest Saturday, police said. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Michigan. The injured 24-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. No other information has been released.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Violence#Cure Violence#Violent Crime#Better Family Life#Life Outside Of Violence
KMOV

DoorDash driver carjacked in Central West End

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A DoorDash driver was carjacked in the Central West End Thursday night, police tell News 4. The 30-year-old victim was parked in the 4900 block of Laclede just before 9:30 p.m. Police say he was making food delivery for DoorDash when the suspect approached the driver’s side door, pulled out a gun and demanded he exit the silver 2021 Volkswagen Jetta.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
KMOV

19-year-old shot, killed in South City neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 19-year-old male was killed Wednesday afternoon in South City. The incident happened at 5:27 p.m. in the 2900 block of California. Police found Demario Smith lying on the ground, suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS arrived and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. Anyone...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

1 dead after multi-car crash on I-70

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead after a multi-car crash on Interstate 70 early Saturday morning. The crash happened on I-70 West and Carrie at around 2:31 a.m. Police said when they arrived at the scene one person was found dead. No further information has been released.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

1 dead after fatal crash on I-70

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead after a fatal car crash on Interstate 70 early Saturday morning. The crash happened on Westbound I-70 and Carrie at around 2:09 a.m. Police said the car left the road and the driver was found dead at the scene. No further...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
abc17news.com

Missouri man sentenced to life for killing his wife in 2019

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man convicted in the death of his pregnant wife whose battered body was found about a week after she was reported missing has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. A jury in April found 31-year-old Beau Rothwell, of Creve Coeur, guilty of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abandoning the corpse of his 28-year-old wife, Jennifer Rothwell. She was six weeks pregnant at the time. The St. Louis Post reports that Rothwell apologized to his wife’s family during the sentencing hearing and said he thinks about Jennifer Rothwell “every single day.” After the sentence was handed down, he told the judge he plans to appeal. Rothwell admitted at trial to killing his wife in November 2019 after a heated argument.
CREVE COEUR, MO
KMOV

Man killed in north St. Louis neighborhood

NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide detectives were called to a north St. Louis neighborhood for a deadly overnight shooting. Gunfire rang out in the 1500 block of Marcus Avenue in the Kingsway East neighborhood before 1 a.m. Thursday. When police arrived, they found a man shot and killed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy