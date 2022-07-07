Man killed in early morning shooting in St. Louis

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man convicted in the death of his pregnant wife whose battered body was found about a week after she was reported missing has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. A jury in April found 31-year-old Beau Rothwell, of Creve Coeur, guilty of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abandoning the corpse of his 28-year-old wife, Jennifer Rothwell. She was six weeks pregnant at the time. The St. Louis Post reports that Rothwell apologized to his wife’s family during the sentencing hearing and said he thinks about Jennifer Rothwell “every single day.” After the sentence was handed down, he told the judge he plans to appeal. Rothwell admitted at trial to killing his wife in November 2019 after a heated argument.

CREVE COEUR, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO