Louisville company helping get clean water to Marion residents
By Jonathon Gregg
spectrumnews1.com
3 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More help, and cleaner water, is on the way for the western Kentucky town of Marion thanks to new tech from a Louisville business. Marion is under a State of Emergency because of a water shortage. Marion’s water source, Lake George, was drained after a...
If you live in one of these Kentucky towns...you might be a redneck. There's nothing wrong with being considered a redneck. Heck, some of the finest men consider themselves a redneck. Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky-based R.J. Corman Railroad Company has received a Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The short-line railroad will use the money to make several improvements to its lines, collectively called the Bluegrass Multimodal Freight Improvement Project. What You Need...
FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 7, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on work to address the water shortage in the city of Marion, efforts to ease the burden of rising costs for Kentuckians, the Commonwealth Sheltering Program, Western Kentucky tornado recovery, Christmas in July events for families impacted by December tornadoes, the state’s electric vehicle infrastructure deployment plan and COVID-19. He also paid tribute to the three Floyd County officers and a K-9 who lost their lives in service to their community last week.
It's Christmas in July for the Kentucky families impacted by the deadly outbreak of tornadoes back in December. First Lady Britainy Beshear collected hundreds of thousands of toys and gift cards for families affected by the storms that struck parts of the state in the height of the holiday season. Even after throwing four toy parties leading up to Christmas, there are still enough gifts left for the First Lady to host six more parties this month.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Clifton neighborhood staple is receiving national recognition and getting some money in the process. The National Trust for Historic Preservation and American Express has awarded The Irish Rover a $40,000 grant. It's part of their program that helps 25 small historic restaurants across the country...
Across rural America, it’s easy for local farmers to get overlooked. Corn, wheat and tobacco fields come up, come down, and are grown again without a second thought. But one nearby agriculture family began providing the backbone of water hauling for the Marion crisis earlier this week. And not because of fame or fortune. But because it’s what local farmers do for neighbors, friends and endangered citizens.
Coffee shops across the nation have been unionizing in what has become a historic swell of labor activity, including approximately 300 Starbucks locations filing for unionization in the past six months. On May 26, the first Starbucks in Kentucky, led by young organizers in Louisville, voted 19-5 for a union.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A major road is closing in southern Indiana. A portion of U.S. 31 in Scott County will close on Monday, July 18. The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will replace the bridge over Pigeon Roost Creek. That's between State Road 356 and the Clark County line.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — School districts across Kentucky are offering incentives to tackle the school bus driver shortage. Higher pay, bonuses and paid commercial driver’s license training are among the incentives being offered. Even though the school year hasn’t started, school districts say they are hiring. What You...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville officials say the Metro has made progress in getting cleaner air, and are hoping that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will take that into account and redesignate Jefferson County's air quality rating. This is one of the first steps officials need to take to...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several volunteer firefighters in Bullitt County handed in their resignation letters Thursday morning, saying they’re concerned about safety. Now-former firefighter Adam Nance says a total of 12 Lebanon Junction firefighters have left, including the interim chief who retired Friday morning. In his resignation letter, Nance...
MARION, Ky. (AP) — A western Kentucky town has issued a boil water advisory amid a water shortage. The western Kentucky town has been dealing with a water shortage for weeks. The shortage began after a levee failure at Lake George, the town's water source. A statement from the...
The SOUTHERN CHARM Floor plan was exclusively designed for COOPERS CROSSING. Ideally located, just five minutes from the EAST END BRIDGE, this home sits on a lot with SCENIC VIEWS and offers ELEGANCE at every turn. When you enter this 3 bedroom, 2 bath English Cottage style home, the 11ft COFFERED CEILINGS, oversized windows, and OPEN FLOOR PLAN take your breath away. The chef’s kitchen features a LARGE CUSTOM PANTRY, cabinets with custom LIGHTING and Ceiling DETAIL, QUARTZ WATERFALL counter tops, FARMHOUSE SINK, stainless appliances, and OVERSIZED ISLAND. The luxury continues in the master suite with Barn Door, Custom Trim detail, VAULTED CEILINGS, custom tile, duel vanities and WALK-IN Closet. The first floor is complete with a large laundry and MUDROOM that makes organizing a breeze. Outside you will enjoy sitting on the COVERED PATIO! Coopers Crossing is conveniently located in the heart of Jeffersonville minutes to the East End Bridge, Hwy 62, dining, entertainment, shopping and more! Call today to schedule your private showing. Est. Completion Sept 2022.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A portion of the Ohio River is being dredged by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the Portland Canal for routine maintenance of the channel. Dredging is the excavation of silt and other material from the bottom of bodies of water. It's done because silt and materials wash downstream, causing sedimentation to gradually fill channels and harbors.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Bullitt County residents were trapped on their own street for hours Thursday due to a stopped train. Starting around 4 a.m. at Delk Road in Lebanon Junction, a CSX train began blocking an intersection. For the dozens of homes on the other side of the tracks, there was no way in or out of the neighborhood.
GLENDALE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A train partially derailed after crashing into a trailer that was stuck crossing the track in Hardin County, Kentucky. It happened around 10:15 a.m. Saturday in Glendale on Main Street. A truck pulling a lowboy trailer got stuck while crossing. Hardin County Sheriff John Ward tells...
Jaqueline Hayden Graham peacefully left us on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, to be with her Lord and Savior. Anyone who knew Jackie knows that she surely now has a front row seat in Heaven. Her devotion to doing the Lord’s work was a lifelong crusade, second only to praising Jesus Christ for His blessings. Jackie loved praying to Him, singing about Him, and worshipping Him.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the four people hit by a car Tuesday night while walking through downtown Louisville has died. Trey Jones, 42, died at University of Louisville Hospital, according to a report from the Jefferson County Coroner's office released on Friday. Family members told WDRB he passed on Friday.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police has revealed their new mascot as part of their 74th birthday celebration. State police say the mascot project is part of a community outreach effort to engage with people of all ages alike in a fun way that builds relationships with the citizens we serve.
Comments / 0