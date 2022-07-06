ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Android lock screens may soon be taken over with ads

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pxwft_0gXU0u0X00

(NEXSTAR) — The billboard of the future may just be one unsuspecting tap away. Companies aren’t just competing to be in your social media feeds anymore — now their ads may show up right on your phone’s lock screen.

Glance , a lock screen ad group, is preparing to launch across U.S. Android lock screens in the next few months, tech outlet The Verge reports. Glance works like a real-time screen saver, automatically sending content to your phone every time it turns on.

According to its website, Glance content panels (called “glances”) includes news, entertainment and games. The company says it has over 200 million users across India and Southeast Asia. The company is already partnered with most Android smartphone makers in Asia, and is in talks with U.S. wireless carriers, TechCrunch says.

Biden administration unveils sweeping changes to federal student loan system

Google and Peter Thiel’s Mithril Capital are investors in the company, which doesn’t have a traditional app but instead is built in to Android’s software. Glance, which is headquartered in Singapore, has worked with several major American companies, including Coca-Cola, Amazon, Netflix and KFC.

In addition to content that works similarly to ads on Instagram Stories and Snapchat, Glance collaborates with creators and brands for virtual events. Back in May, Glance launched its Glance LIVE Fest, which billed itself as “India’s largest digital carnival of live, interactive experiences.” The company says the event was available to over 70 million users.

Statista data shows on average, you’re unlocking your phone way more than you may realize. Latest research on unlocking indicates Gen Z smartphone users unlock 79 times per day and millennials unlock 63 times per day.

For now, iPhone users won’t be seeing Glance, though Apple recently overhauled lock screen programming to allow feature expansion.

Glance did not immediately respond for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Thiel
pocketnow.com

Here’s how all the new iOS 16 iMessage features work!

With the upcoming updates for its devices, Apple is bringing several new features to the Messages app that aim to improve the user experience and make the software more compelling to use than third-party services. Now, while the latter is unlikely to happen around the globe, in regions where iMessage is primarily in use, the additions are bound to make a significant difference.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Millennials#Smart Phone#Ios#U S Android#Techcrunch#Mithril Capital#American#Coca Cola
The US Sun

FBI and M15 issue rare joint warning for all iPhone and Android users over growing China cybersecurity attacks

DIRECTORS from the top intelligence agencies representing the United States and the United Kingdom have appeared together to make a forceful statement. Statements indicate Western intelligence agencies are suspicious of potential cybercrime and espionage operations orchestrated by China. “Today is the first time the heads of the FBI and MI5...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
KFC
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
NBC4 Columbus

15-year-old girl reported missing from Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old girl was reported missing from Chillicothe Wednesday, the Ross County Sherriff’s Office said. Leah Lambert — who is 5-foot-6, and weighs approximately 104 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes — reportedly left her home on Debord Road at approximately 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy