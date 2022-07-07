ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Barrington, MA

Great Barrington firefighter allegedly sends obscene materials to minor

By Harrison Gereau
 3 days ago

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) – A volunteer firefighter from Great Barrington is out on $10,000 bail after being arrested in late June for child porn-related offenses. Allegedly, Christopher Lovett, 39, contacted who he believed was a 13-year-old from Essex County, Massachusetts, and sent them obscene materials over social media.

Lovett was arrested on June 27 at his home, according to a press release from the Newbury Police Department. He faces four counts of sending obscene matter to a minor and distributing obscene matter.

The arrest came after Newbury Police officials worked with the Massachusetts Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, along with Georgetown and Salisbury police to build a case. After Lovett was arrested, he was released on bail and ordered to appear at the Newburyport courthouse. He is due back in court on August 26 for a pretrial hearing.

Former ‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris sentenced to 12 years for child porn

The Newbury Police Department urges parents to monitor their children’s activities online. Suspected exploitation of children can be reported to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children online , they said.

Watervliet woman accused of benefits theft

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A woman faces charges for allegedly obtaining compensation benefits they were not entitled to. United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman said, that Eunice Ting, 68, of Watervliet was arraigned on an indictment charge of theft of government property and providing false information to collect worker’s compensation.
