France and Italy are the last two countries to get underway at Euro 2022, completing the end of the first round of group matches. The French come into this tournament highly rated but have often underperformed on the big stage in the past. This time, coach Corinne Diacre has turned to a new generation of talents, surprisingly leaving big names like Amandine Henry and Eugenie Le Sommer out of the squad.

SOCCER ・ 22 HOURS AGO