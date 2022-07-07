ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Roderick Ireland Courthouse: Plaintiffs criticize “disappointing” deep cleaning

By Tony Fay
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JJgjv_0gXU0if300

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield re-opened Wednesday after a days-long deep cleaning, but plaintiffs who had sued to close the courthouse say the cleaning did not go far enough.

Roderick Ireland Courthouse back open, as questions about its future continue

Attorneys representing the plaintiffs in their lawsuit against the Trial Court held a news conference Thursday morning to discuss what they call the “disappointing results of the recent ‘deep clean.'” Further, they allege that the inadequate cleaning was a breach of the settlement agreement they had reached with the Trial Court back in May. That settlement avoided a trial before the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court.

“The Trial Court again tried to cut corners and shortchange employees and members of the public from western Mass that work and use that important building, and put their health and safety at risk by not actually doing a deep clean as required by the agreement,” said Attorney Jeffrey Morneau.

Morneau also noted that they haven’t received any notice that the Trial Court has begun the process for an occupational health assessment, something that could also become a breach of contract if there continues to be no movement.

The Trial Court sent 22News the following statement:

“The Trial Court has received the plaintiffs’ written allegations of breach and will respond in writing to the Settlement Coordinator to report on both its completed and its ongoing work on these matters.”

Watch the news conference in full below:

A study earlier this year found toxic, potentially cancer-causing mold inside the courthouse building.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWLP

March held to voice concern over gun violence

Anti-gun violence activists took to the streets of Springfield early Saturday afternoon to raise their voices in unison, a call to action for the end to gun violence. This in the wake of the deadly shooting that happened over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. A march to demand the end of gun violence that has been plaguing the U.S.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Springfield, MA
Live 95.9

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Drive with a Dog on Your Lap?

Massachusetts has some head-scratching laws as we have discussed in the past. One law I find particularly interesting and humorous is the one about a certain activity performed within the privacy of your own home. You can check that one out by going here. Then there are some Massachusetts laws that make sense like this one which can halt this fun but risky activity that people like to perform in their backyards. As matter of fact, many Berkshire County residents got away with doing this recently as law enforcement usually turns a blind eye to this hobby around this time of year. We can go on and on regarding weird and interesting Massachusetts laws. Actually, you can check out 31 of them by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Mayor Sarno welcomes familiar attorney to the Law Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A former School Committee member and City Councilor Attorney is welcomed into the Law Department. Ken Shea is to become the attorney for the City Council. Shea will be working alongside City Solicitor Judge John Payne and City Council President Jesse Lederman. Mayor Sarno states,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plaintiffs#Smartphone App#Nexstar#The Trial Court
FOX 61

AG Tong warns against potentially deceptive door hangers

CONNECTICUT, USA — Attorney General William Tong is warning residents against potentially deceptive door hangers that ask residents to provide water samples for testing. The door hangers have a survey card with the heading “Connecticut Safe Water,” a telephone number, and a plastic vial. The survey card asks residents to fill the vial with tap water for testing.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
newportdispatch.com

2 charged in St. Johnsbury shooting

ST. JOHNSBURY — Police arrested two suspects in connection with the recent shooting of Nathan Smires in St. Johnsbury. Felipe Cotto Jr., 40, of Chicopee, Massachusetts, is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault. Casey Jean Squires, 21, of Sheffield, is accused of being an accessory to...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
westernmassnews.com

Fernandez Family Restaurant in Holyoke closing in two weeks

Concerns continue over living conditions at Springfield Gardens Apartments. Economics professor breaks down proposed Massachusetts inflation relief checks. Economics professor breaks down proposed Massachusetts inflation relief checks. Homework House in Holyoke begins summer session. Updated: 5 hours ago. Some students in Holyoke are beginning a new summer school session. Demolition...
HOLYOKE, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts and Connecticut officials arrest man for alleged human smuggling

“A Connecticut man was arrested on charges that he allegedly attempted to smuggle an individual from Brazil into the United States. Fagner Chaves De Lima, 41, of East Hartford, Conn., was charged with one count of attempted human smuggling. De Lima will appear in federal court in Worcester today before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge David H. Hennessy.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Holyoke Mayor Garcia begins search for temporary city treasurer

HOLYOKE – Mayor Joshua A. Garcia must appoint a temporary city treasurer as the tenure of current treasurer, Katherine Jackowski, ends July 14. In her June resignation letter, Jackowski announced that she accepted the treasurer-tax collector post in Provincetown. Former Mayor Alex B. Morse has been Provincetown’s town manager since April 2021.
WWLP

WWLP

25K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy