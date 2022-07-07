Northamptonshire fairground memorabilia set to sell for £20k

This C10 is an action movie hero with performance and style to match. The Chevy C10 platform is an incredible truck for any automotive enthusiast passionate about adventuring on the open trails. With many great engine options, upgradable suspension, and iconic styling, these vehicles have taken the spotlight of today’s automotive enthusiast culture. Whether you prefer the earlier models, made in the 1960s, or the latest C10s built-in 1987, there is something for every truck lover with these automobiles. Particularly popular with those who appreciate the vintage quality of classic cars, these trucks can be used for practically any project, from racing to offroading. This C10 is a perfect example of just that.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 23 DAYS AGO