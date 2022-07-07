ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northamptonshire fairground memorabilia set to sell for £20k

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLorry loads of fairground memorabilia could fetch £20,000 when it goes up for sale at auction. The late Roger Austin, from Raunds, Northamptonshire, amassed more than 750 pieces, including galloper horses, wooden swing boats and pedal cars. Robert Austin, his son, said the items being sold by Cambridge-based...

www.bbc.com

