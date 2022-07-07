ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Where to find downloads on your Samsung Galaxy phone

By Rajesh Pandey
Android Police
Android Police
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So you downloaded a file on your Samsung Galaxy phone, and now you're wondering where it went? If you don't know the location of the saved file, accessing it can be quite a challenge, especially if you are in a hurry. Read below to find out how to access downloads on...

www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

Related
knowtechie.com

The four best Android phones in 2022

Android was designed to give people more choices. With Android, you can choose your carrier, phone, and even the applications that run on your device. Android is also built to be open—so you can take advantage of the latest innovations and features from anywhere. The Android operating system has taken over the smartphone market by storm.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy#Downloads#Samsung Phones#Smart Phone
BGR.com

5 tips and tricks every Roku TV user needs to know

Roku is still the streaming platform to beat. Affordable hardware and intuitive software have made it the platform of choice for millions of American consumers. There is a decent chance that you have a Roku device in your home right now. As such, we think this might be a good time to share some tips to help you get the most out of your Roku.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

8 reasons to buy an Amazon Echo

Smart speakers are a quintessential modern luxury, but they're pretty affordable these days. Amazon's Echo speakers start at $50 for the basic Echo Dot and climb to $200 for the beefy Echo Studio, and they're frequently on sale. As Prime Day 2022 approaches, you'll have plenty of chances to grab one at a discount. On the fence? Here are eight reasons to buy an Amazon Echo.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best iPhone deals and sales for July 2022

Are you searching for today’s best iPhone deals? Apple is the most popular smartphone brand in the U.S., despite continued competition from Android phone makers like Samsung and Google (among many others). While Android smartphones combined may command a moderately larger global market share, no single brand alone — not even the Korean tech titan, Samsung — outpaces the venerable iPhone. It’s no secret that iPhones aren’t exactly cheap, but if you need a new one and are hungry for some smartphone deals, we can help. We’ve got a curated handful of the best iPhone deals and carrier offers right now, offering huge savings on everything from the iPhone SE to the iPhone 13. We also include savings available when you buy a recent model new or refurbished iPhone, which can be the best deals of all.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
Phone Arena

Samsung's Summer of Galaxy event is back

Samsung has announced the return of Summer of Galaxy, its annual celebration held exclusively for Samsung Galaxy owners. The event will take place over the course of July and will be packed with numerous rewards and epic content, with each day promising to bring “something new and exciting” in Samsung’s own words.
ELECTRONICS
IGN

Best Buy Black Friday In July Sale Announced

Best Buy announced its 'Black Friday in July' sale beginning July 10, to counter Amazon's upcoming Prime Day event. It used to be Amazon Prime Day stood on its own as a single-retailer event, but those days are long behind us. Prime Day isn't even a day any more: it's two days now, and Best Buy's sale will run during Prime Day and beyond.
SHOPPING
Android Police

The 8 best note-taking apps

Nothing beats the convenience of jotting down quick thoughts whenever they happen, and a note-taking app on your phone is the perfect place to put them. Whether you are looking for a simple note-taking app to replace your sticky notes or an advanced solution with better organization for meeting details, voice recordings, and an interesting article from the web, we've got you covered with the eight best note-taking apps for your phone.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Ring Video Doorbell 4 review: Security that will cost you

Diving into the world of smart home accessories — beyond your usual lineup of smart speakers or displays — is an exciting, costly proposition that can involve modifying your home to accommodate your new gadgets. It's not enough to just buy a bunch of hubs, bulbs, and cameras from your local Best Buy. They have to work together with whatever ecosystem you've found yourself in, especially as we're still months out from the launch of Matter.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

The hidden way to print to PDF on iPad and iPhone

Although it's possible to lug a tiny printer with you wherever you go, it's not particularly practical. Most of us don't print enough from our phones or tablets for mobile printing to be a consideration. But what if you need to save a printout, and you don't have a printer?
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

How to use Apple's ultra-secure Lockdown Mode and when you would want to

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Lockdown Mode may sound like a great way to protect your device and data, but it isn't for everyday use. Here's how to activate it and when.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

How to update your router's firmware

We usually ignore routers, but these internet hubs should also be updated. We are constantly updating our smartphones, tablets, computers, and pretty much any modern piece of technology. What about routers, though? While a vital part of our online communications, this little internet hub is commonly ignored. This article will teach you how to update router firmware and keep your connection strong and healthy.
COMPUTERS
Android Police

Android Police

Oakland, CA
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
887K+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy