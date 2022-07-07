ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

State police investigating four bomb threats at separate Louisiana colleges

By Sarah Lawrence
 3 days ago

A state-wide investigation has been launched into four bomb threats made to four different Louisiana colleges Wednesday. The University of Louisiana at Lafayette,...

KPLC TV

Louisiana State Police issues Silver Alert for missing man

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 76-year-old Eddie Charles Thompson. Thompson is a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5′9″ tall and weighs about 160 pounds, authorities said. Thompson suffers from a condition that may impair his judgement.
DEQUINCY, LA
LDWF lists statewide Operation Dry Water arrests

In support of Operation Dry Water, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division arrested 12 boaters statewide for alleged driving or operating a vessel while intoxicated (DWI) from July 2 to 4. North Louisiana residents arrested during the period were:. Garrett Brown, 20, of Ruston, on Lake...
RUSTON, LA
Two people killed in Friday night crash in St. Landry Parish

Two people were killed after their pickup truck ran off the road and struck a tree in St. Landry Parish Friday night. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on La. 182 near Nap Lane. Krisalyn Thomas, 19, and Joseph Chevis, 56, both of Opelousas, were headed east on La. 182 in a 1998 Dodge pickup when Chevis failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the road. The pickup struck a tree and then flipped upside down, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
Louisiana's troubled teens unwelcome in Alabama after causing riot at facility this week

DOTHAN - At least 14 troubled teens from Louisiana were kicked out of an Alabama jail aimed at rehabilitating kids following a riot they caused this week. District Attorney Tony Clayton and the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said they were notified Thursday to come pick up the juveniles. Over the past couple of years, local jurisdictions have been sending troubled teens to Alabama because there are no facilities in Louisiana to take them.
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles Woman Arrested for Theft From Sulphur Business Where She Worked

Lake Charles Woman Arrested for Theft From Sulphur Business Where She Worked. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on July 8, 2022, that on July 6, deputies from the CPSO were dispatched to a business on South Huntington Street in Sulphur, Louisiana, in reference to an internal theft. During the initial investigation, the complainant informed deputies that one of the employees, Ashley E. Bourgeois, 35, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, had used a company credit card for personal purposes. Bourgeois stole over $9,000 since December 2021, according to the preliminary investigation.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Two Houma Men Arrested After Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force Investigation

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of two Houma men on multiple charges in connection with an Investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force. Cedric Anthony Banks, 30, of Houma, and James Darnell Diggs III, 26, of Houma, were located and arrested for multiple narcotics and weapons violations, stemming from the investigation.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Lafayette parents arrested in cruelty case

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette couple was arrested for cruelty to a juvenile girl. Lafayette Police said their Youth Services Section received a tip from the Department of Children and Family Services in reference to a five year old child that was brought to a hospital underweight and malnourished. Police say the child’s parents neglected to provide the girl with adequate food and medication leading to her condition.
LAFAYETTE, LA
164 Arrests Made in Louisiana in U.S. Marshals Operation North Star

164 Arrests Made in Louisiana in U.S. Marshals Operation North Star. Louisiana – The United States Marshals Service reported in early July 2022 that Operation North Star, a nationwide U.S. Marshals Service operation focused on violent crime reduction, was carried out in ten cities, including New Orleans, Louisiana, over a 30-day period in June. Over 1400 arrests were made nationwide (including 230 for homicide) and more than 160 firearms were seized. There were 164 arrests in the New Orleans metro area, with 180 warrants for violent offenses being served:25 of the arrests for Homicide, 22 for Armed Robbery, 4 Sexual Assaults, and 35 Aggravated Assaults. 46 firearms were seized in the New Orleans metro, along with narcotics and $36,200 in cash. The success of the operation, according to U.S. Marshals, is due to the critical partnerships formed by the participating local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The USMS provided additional funding to local and state law enforcement agencies so that they could work longer shifts.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
7/8: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Brandt William Shelton, 47, Galveston, Texas — illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000. Willie Frank Porter, 52, 1615 N. Malcolm St. — domestic abuse battery. Calin Tyler Dupuis, 27, 2945 Hardee Road —...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Employee terminated for stealing thousands from Sulphur business, deputies say

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman is charged with theft after reportedly using a company credit card for personal use for several months, authorities say. Ashley E. Bourgeois, 35, was employed at a business on S. Huntington Street in Sulphur, said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent. A representative with the business reported to deputies on July 6 that Bourgeois had been making personal purchases with the company card.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
3 Lafayette men arrested in St. Landry Parish drug bust

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Three Lafayette men are facing drug and weapons charges in St. Landry Parish. According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, detectives conducted a narcotic investigation on July 1, within St. Landry Parish that resulted in weapons and narcotic arrests of known felons.
LAFAYETTE, LA

