Rev. Noble remembered as spiritual leader, builder, motivator, visionary in Newark

By Kent Mallett, Newark Advocate
 3 days ago

NEWARK — The Rev. Charles Noble, pastor at Pastor of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church for 42 years, wanted to leave the community better than he found it and one day hear God say, “Well done.”

No doubt, everybody who knew him, worked with him, listened to him or prayed with him believes he accomplished those goals.

Noble died June 23 at age 86 . He was born Aug. 25, 1935 in Augusta, Georgia.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Newark, with a home going service celebrated 11 a.m. Friday. Burial will follow the service at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Noble founded Par Excellence Learning Center and created Newark’s first senior citizen apartment building at Washington Square Apartments. He was listed in Who’s Who Among Black Ministers in America and invited for a special briefing at the White House with President Ronald Reagan.

Rev.  Michael Noble, his son and current pastor at Shiloh, said his father had a lot of health challenges in recent years.

“He fought a good fight," Noble said. "People have a lot of respect for my father. He was pretty straight forward and direct, passionate about saving souls. He was not bashful and people respected him for that.”

Before coming to Newark in 1969, Noble was a building contractor in Columbus, with his own firm.

“Through a series of setbacks, he felt God’s call to pastor in Newark, Ohio," his son said. "When God calls you to do something, what are you going to do?

“He did his best to set a good example for his children. My father was a very good provider and really spent time investing in his children and everyone he came in contact with. And we’ll miss him.”

Rev. Fred Booker, who spent eight years as associate minister at Shiloh, said it was an inspiration to work with the late Rev. Noble.

"As far as I'm concerned, he was one of the greatest men I've ever been associated with," Booker said. "It was just amazing the things he was able to accomplish. He was just a great mentor, a great spiritual leader. It's hard to explain the impact he had on my life and my family's."

Booker said Noble was associated with strong church leaders in the Columbus area while he was employed as a building contractor. The qualities that helped him in business and the building industry also helped him when he came to Newark.

"He just had that fire inside him even before he came to Newark," Booker said. "He was a perfectionist He wanted to do things right the first time. And, he knew people. He knew what you needed to do to make you better for yourself."

Melvin Royster, of Newark, remembered Noble's interest in helping local youth.

“I can recall when I was young, and he’d take us boys to play basketball," Royster said. "He wanted to try to keep us involved in sports activities. He had a real concern for youth, and the homeless and senior citizens.”

What made Noble such an effective leader?

“The vision he had for everything and everyone, and this community," Royster said. "That’s what stands out to me. He’s done so much.”

Royster said Noble asked him to sing at his funeral, or home going, about a decade ago.

“I consider that an honor to sing at his home going," Royster said. "He had heard me sing at some other event. I was just jaw shocked, just so humbled.”

Eddie Mae Scott, who died last fall and served as administrative assistant to Noble for 38 years , said in 2009:

“When he came to the church, he changed the way we did business and created programs that reached out to the community. He stays late, comes in early and works your socks off.”

Birdie Cole, who owned R & Cole's Fashions dress shop, said she took Noble's advice in opening the store on Church Street in downtown Newark.

“He said you can go further if you want to," Cole said, "He encouraged me to do that and I’m glad he did.

“He improved the community in a lot of ways. There was no senior citizen building and low-income apartments. That was really something when he did that. He made sure the old people had somewhere to stay.”

Noble graduated from Simmons University, pursued master’s degrees from Shaw Divinity Seminary and Methodist Theological Seminary and completed special studies at Rets University. He was chairman of the Ohio Clergy and Business Leadership and retired from the U.S. Air Force.

He created Washington Square Apartments, a series of senior and housing projects established throughout Ohio and the first senior housing in Licking County. Noble was later appointed to create the National Baptist Convention Housing and Economic Development Commission, expanding this ministry throughout the country.

