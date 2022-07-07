Talent, toughness, tenacity: Reece Huber was complete package for Heath

HEATH — To those who watched athletic, multi-talented Reece Huber perform for the past two seasons, both on the gridiron and basketball court, it was no surprise.

The Heath senior's spectacular 11-catch, 205-yard, three-touchdown performance in the Licking-Muskingum County All-Star Game (he also passed for a two-point conversion) earned him MVP honors. It culminated a career in which he helped the Bulldogs win back-to-back LCL-Cardinal Division titles in football and finish just short of the state tournament in basketball.

Those who don't know him, however, likely don't realize how much toughness, and leadership, the versatile 6-foot-3 Huber showed, enabling his teams to have those seasons. For his combination of talent and those traits, Huber is the The Advocate's Male Athlete of the Year.

Basketball has always been his sport, and it took some prodding by coach Tim Ward to take his talents to the gridiron.

"He was in my classes freshman and sophomore years, and I always talked to him about it," Ward said. "Finally, he said, 'I'll play my junior and senior years, and will be fully committed.' And he certainly was. He was a big-time player who made big-time plays in big-time games. He played his best when the lights were the brightest. He has a baller mentality, when it's time to put up or shut up."

In the huge win against Division VII state runnerup Newark Catholic, Huber not only hauled in two TD passes but had two interceptions. He also caught a TD and picked off a pass against the Green Wave the previous season. Earning All-Ohio mention twice, Huber caught 37 passes for 638 yards and eight scores as a senior to go with three interceptions.

Huber suffered painful injuries in both sports, but played through them. After hurting his shoulder in a late-season win against Johnstown, he sat the first playoff game against Gallia Academy. Ward also expected him to sit out against Indian Valley. But he insisted on playing, and had a 35-yard TD reception in the Bulldogs' 41-20 win.

"I told him that he should probably not play. I didn't want him to miss basketball season," Ward said. "He said, 'I didn't sign up to sit on the bench.'

"You spend the whole season with your guys, and at the end of the year, everyone's body is banged up a little," Huber said. "My job was to provide effort and leadership, and to give my all, no matter what, if we're going to compete for titles and be successful. The adrenaline kicks in and you don't think about the injury. Playing football is one of the best decisions I ever made in my life. I took my athleticism from the court, and transferred it to the field."

He re-injured the shoulder and had to miss the regional semifinal loss to Bloom-Carroll, and it lingered into basketball. "He didn't practice at all until three days before our first game," coach Devin Fulk said. "But he stepped right in and didn't miss a beat, which is even more impressive from a conditioning standpoint."

Huber averaged 14 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals as a stacked senior class, which went undefeated in the regular season as sophomores, nearly reached the Final 4. But to do that, he had to deal with another injury.

"He sprained his ankle pretty badly against Reynoldsburg (late in the season)," Fulk said. "Fortunately, we had 10 days off, and he practiced for just one day. We depended on him a lot in the tournament. He never came off the floor, and he usually guarded the other team's best guard. And I know he was hurting."

He's definitely a well-rounded individual. Huber graduated with a 3.85 GPA, and was a well-known leader in his school. He speaks proudly of being involved in community service, and being chosen his sophomore year for Heath's LEAD Lighthouse leadership program, which he saw through until graduation.

In what was no doubt a tough decision, Huber chose basketball over football for college, and will continue his hoops and academic careers at Otterbein, where he will major in either business or sports management. He also considered Ohio Wesleyan.

"There was a lot of interest for me to play football, at a higher level, but basketball has been my favorite for my entire life," Huber said. "I'm just blessed to be in this position, to make that decision. Sports have taken a toll on my body, but I wasn't going to let my coaches or teammates down, especially my senior year."

"The all-star game was a testament to how he exhausted every amount of energy he had in games," Fulk said. "He was a phenomenal athlete who had great teammates, and he was going to do everything he could to help his teams win. In today's world, the word leader is probably thrown around a little more than it should be. But not everyone is a leader like Reece Huber."

PAST WINNERS

2021 Dylan Dodson, Licking Valley

2020 Xavier Foehl, Heath

2019 Chase Whisner, Licking Valley

2018 Chandler Wilhelm, Heath

