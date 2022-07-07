ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heath, OH

Talent, toughness, tenacity: Reece Huber was complete package for Heath

By Dave Weidig, Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P63kD_0gXTxrMb00

HEATH — To those who watched athletic, multi-talented Reece Huber perform for the past two seasons, both on the gridiron and basketball court, it was no surprise.

The Heath senior's spectacular 11-catch, 205-yard, three-touchdown performance in the Licking-Muskingum County All-Star Game (he also passed for a two-point conversion) earned him MVP honors. It culminated a career in which he helped the Bulldogs win back-to-back LCL-Cardinal Division titles in football and finish just short of the state tournament in basketball.

Those who don't know him, however, likely don't realize how much toughness, and leadership, the versatile 6-foot-3 Huber showed, enabling his teams to have those seasons. For his combination of talent and those traits, Huber is the The Advocate's Male Athlete of the Year.

Basketball has always been his sport, and it took some prodding by coach Tim Ward to take his talents to the gridiron.

"He was in my classes freshman and sophomore years, and I always talked to him about it," Ward said. "Finally, he said, 'I'll play my junior and senior years, and will be fully committed.' And he certainly was. He was a big-time player who made big-time plays in big-time games. He played his best when the lights were the brightest. He has a baller mentality, when it's time to put up or shut up."

In the huge win against Division VII state runnerup Newark Catholic, Huber not only hauled in two TD passes but had two interceptions. He also caught a TD and picked off a pass against the Green Wave the previous season. Earning All-Ohio mention twice, Huber caught 37 passes for 638 yards and eight scores as a senior to go with three interceptions.

Huber suffered painful injuries in both sports, but played through them. After hurting his shoulder in a late-season win against Johnstown, he sat the first playoff game against Gallia Academy. Ward also expected him to sit out against Indian Valley. But he insisted on playing, and had a 35-yard TD reception in the Bulldogs' 41-20 win.

"I told him that he should probably not play. I didn't want him to miss basketball season," Ward said. "He said, 'I didn't sign up to sit on the bench.'

"You spend the whole season with your guys, and at the end of the year, everyone's body is banged up a little," Huber said. "My job was to provide effort and leadership, and to give my all, no matter what, if we're going to compete for titles and be successful. The adrenaline kicks in and you don't think about the injury. Playing football is one of the best decisions I ever made in my life. I took my athleticism from the court, and transferred it to the field."

He re-injured the shoulder and had to miss the regional semifinal loss to Bloom-Carroll, and it lingered into basketball. "He didn't practice at all until three days before our first game," coach Devin Fulk said. "But he stepped right in and didn't miss a beat, which is even more impressive from a conditioning standpoint."

Huber averaged 14 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals as a stacked senior class, which went undefeated in the regular season as sophomores, nearly reached the Final 4. But to do that, he had to deal with another injury.

"He sprained his ankle pretty badly against Reynoldsburg (late in the season)," Fulk said. "Fortunately, we had 10 days off, and he practiced for just one day. We depended on him a lot in the tournament. He never came off the floor, and he usually guarded the other team's best guard. And I know he was hurting."

He's definitely a well-rounded individual. Huber graduated with a 3.85 GPA, and was a well-known leader in his school. He speaks proudly of being involved in community service, and being chosen his sophomore year for Heath's LEAD Lighthouse leadership program, which he saw through until graduation.

In what was no doubt a tough decision, Huber chose basketball over football for college, and will continue his hoops and academic careers at Otterbein, where he will major in either business or sports management. He also considered Ohio Wesleyan.

"There was a lot of interest for me to play football, at a higher level, but basketball has been my favorite for my entire life," Huber said. "I'm just blessed to be in this position, to make that decision. Sports have taken a toll on my body, but I wasn't going to let my coaches or teammates down, especially my senior year."

"The all-star game was a testament to how he exhausted every amount of energy he had in games," Fulk said. "He was a phenomenal athlete who had great teammates, and he was going to do everything he could to help his teams win. In today's world, the word leader is probably thrown around a little more than it should be. But not everyone is a leader like Reece Huber."

dweidig@gannett.com

740-704-7973

Twitter: @noz75

Instagram: @dfweidig

PAST WINNERS

2021 Dylan Dodson, Licking Valley

2020 Xavier Foehl, Heath

2019 Chase Whisner, Licking Valley

2018 Chandler Wilhelm, Heath

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Talent, toughness, tenacity: Reece Huber was complete package for Heath

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eleven Warriors

Felix Okpara Knows “I’ve Still Got A Lot of Room to Grow” Before Freshman Season Begins At Ohio State

Ohio State didn’t sign a transfer center over the offseason. Not even a scholarship power forward. That was a conscious decision by Chris Holtmann and the Buckeye coaching staff, and it speaks to the confidence it has in the two true big men on the roster for the 2022-23 season. For the most part, Ohio State already knows what it has in returning junior Zed Key, although his full potential may not be fully realized just yet. What true freshman Felix Okpara will bring to the table, though, will be more of a mystery.
OHIO STATE
Eleven Warriors

Buckeye Hegemony in Ohio Isn't Guaranteed, But It's Close to That

Not just because it is a literal pit, filled with vipers, but also because (in terms of football) it is a large, talent-rich state with several significant college football programs all vying for supremacy. This constant battle between Gators and Hurricanes and Seminoles was something that I found fascinating as...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Newark, OH
Sports
Heath, OH
Sports
City
Johnstown, OH
City
Heath, OH
Cleveland.com

How Jermaine Mathews turned himself into an Ohio State football player in 30 days: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jermaine Mathews had grown tired of the recruiting process and was content with the offers he’d earned heading into the summer. In his mind, there wasn’t much left to prove, and the rising senior at Winton Woods High School in Cincinnati wasn’t interested in chasing something that he wasn’t completely sure he’d ever get. He’d decided his final summer as a high school student would be dedicated to visiting the schools that were interested -- which didn’t include Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmessenger.com

Quarter midget car racing on Sunday

For the first time, the Central Ohio Quarter Midget Racing Association (COQMRA) is hosting a race during Madison County Fair week. The association’s track, built in 2010, is located on the Madison County Fairgrounds along Elm Street. From April through October, youths ages 5 to 16 years old get behind the wheel and put the pedal to the metal.
MADISON COUNTY, OH
10TV

GoodGuys back in Columbus for 24th Summit Racing Nationals

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Goodguys returned to the Ohio Expo Center for the 24th Summit Racing Nationals. The show featured more than 6,500 rods, customs, classics, muscle cars, imports, and trucks. "What's new this year is we've opened our gates to 1997 and older vehicles, it's a 25-year rolling...
COLUMBUS, OH
Mount Vernon News

NASCAR trucks to run in Lexington for only Ohio appearance

For the first time, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series stops at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio, Saturday, July 9. The rising stars of NASCAR will battle fender-to-fender on track during NASCAR’s only national series stop in Ohio. The...
LEXINGTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron Football#Basketball Court#Sports Management#Gannett#Mvp#Lcl Cardinal Division#Division Vii
NBC4 Columbus

How much rain did central Ohio get?

Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Rainfall totals from storms Tuesday and Wednesday came in the running for the most in 143 years in central Ohio. As additional on-and-off showers loom for Friday, Storm Team 4 compiled rainfall totals for the last three days. Wednesday was the fourth wettest day in Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
consistentlycurious.com

17 Top Things To Do In The Charming Small Town Of Lancaster Ohio

A whirlwind weekend exploring things to do in Lancaster, Ohio, leads to scenic overlooks, delicious food, and the new Green Thumb Trail. On our drive to Hocking Hills, we often passed signs encouraging us to detour to the small town of Lancaster, Ohio. Curiosity frequently gets the better of me because I have learned over the years that good things come in small packages, which is the case in Lancaster.
LANCASTER, OH
WKBN

Teen missing from Mosquito Lake believed to be in Columbus

(WKBN) — A teen last seen at the Mosquito Lake campgrounds on July 7 is now believed to be in the Columbus area, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Office. Makenzie Carson, 16, was last seen in the park’s campgrounds at around 1 a.m. Thursday. She was originally believed to be with her boyfriend in the Akron area.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
ccsoh.us

Marion-Franklin High School Names New Principal for 2022-2023 School Year

-- CCS is pleased to announce that Tenita Fleming will serve as the new principal of Marion-Franklin High School beginning the 2022-2023 school year. A Marion-Franklin High School graduate, Fleming began her teaching career with Columbus City Schools in 2001 at Crestview Middle School, teaching Career Based Intervention. Additionally, Fleming taught 7th and 8th grade English Language Arts at the former Franklin Alternative Middle School and English at Mifflin High School while serving as a member of Mifflin’s Department Chair Building Leadership Team.
FRANKLIN, OH
WHIZ

Headley Inn Winery & Vineyard Opens for Business

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The historic Headley Inn now features a winery and vineyard!. The ribbon was cut Thursday afternoon with plenty of the community in attendance!. Originally built in 1777, The Adams family, Brian, Ashley, and Carrie fell in love with and re-opened the Inn in 2015 as a bed and breakfast and wedding venue.
ZANESVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Elsea is Hiring For Multiple Jobs in Both Circleville and Chillicothe NOW!

SERVING YOUR MANUFACTURED HOUSING NEEDS SINCE 1950. Drives tractor/trailer combination to transport and deliver manufactured homes. customers site. Assist technician with set up. Located in Circleville, Ohio. SERVICE TECHNICIAN. Service manufactured home before and after delivery. Make repairs on homes. Full-Time Monday – Friday. Located in Circleville, Ohio. PART-TIME...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Cleveland Scene

The Butter Has Arrived in Columbus

More than a ton of butter has arrived at the Ohio State Fairgrounds in Columbus, as sculptors will begin to prepare their creations for the fair's infamous annual butter display this weekend. The beloved butter sculptures return to the State Fair in 2022 after a two-year hiatus. The last time...
COLUMBUS, OH
Newark Advocate

Newark Advocate

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

The Advocate is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Newark and Licking County, Ohio

 http://newarkadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy