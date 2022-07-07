ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

West Lafayette leaders join push to declare racism a public health crisis

By Noe Padilla, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 3 days ago

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. —  The West Lafayette City Council unanimously approved a resolution that declared racism a public health crisis in the city of West Lafayette.

This resolution is similar to the ones that were passed in both the City of Lafayette and the Tippecanoe County Commissioners last month.

The resolution aims to address several societal aspects deemed affecting minority communities more than white residents.

Specifically, to address how social and material factors can influence a person’s health, which includes employment, housing, education, health care, public safety and food access – known to have a life-long health impact.

West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis addressed the council, explaining his reasoning for supporting the resolution.

“We as a city have proven, not just locally but in the county and in some cases the state, where we’re early and eager to identify areas where we’re challenged," said Dennis. "And where we’re challenged in this community, challenged as a city, and some areas we look at from a perspective of, 'Well, thank God that’s not us.' And I think some of that has to do with our level of prosperity."

“Any time you look at the city of West Lafayette, it’s relatively obvious because of Purdue University, because of the type of folks that are attracted to this community, that economically we are leagues above other communities. But that doesn’t mean we are immune to some of the challenges that are coming throughout all the communities in this country and a lot of that has to do with systemic racism."

Dennis pointed out areas constraining minorities.

“By definition that just means that things are pre-existing, in a structure that makes it almost invisible, such as access to health care, such as the economic stratifications that we try to abide by here within our community. And specifically, how that removes some of the essential services for not just the high quality of life, but just for the positive and healthy life for minorities.”

West Lafayette resolution sparks questions

James Blanco, West Lafayette’s City Council At-Large member, did question the wording regarding the resolution, specifically sections 3 and 4, which aimed at addressing racial inequalities in disadvantaged neighborhoods and reviewing current policies and procedures for the express purpose of eradicating implicit and explicit racial bias.

Mayor Dennis explained that “some of the language in our policies might not necessarily keep the doors closed when they need to be closed and might not leave the door open when it needs to be open. And having said that, it means that part of this protocol does require a review of our policies and procedures.”

To address Blanco’s question regarding section 3 of the resolution, Beth Bangs, a member of the Human Relations Commission, named several neighborhoods where schools have identified students dealing with inadequate housing and health concerns.

During the public comments, Dr. Gregory Loomis, the Tippecanoe County Health Department health officer, and Austin and Kylee Darden came up to the podium to speak to the council.

Austin and Kylee Darden are second-year students at Indiana University School of Medicine, and they shared their experiences regarding the racial disparities in health care accessibility and their appreciation for the city council approving the resolution.

“Growing up as a minority and also below the poverty line, I was able to see firsthand the kind of the effects of racial disparities on members of my own family and also members within the minority communities in my hometown growing up,” said Kylee Darden.

“That’s why I’m really happy that this resolution is being brought forward today and voted on as there is a critical need to address the racial disparities that are experienced by the Black, multi-racial and Latinx communities here in West Lafayette.”

Austin Darden also addressed the city council.

“Declaring racism as a public health crisis, I’m happy that factors like social determinates of health and health inequalities are being brought forward. In my beginnings as a future health care provider, it has been made abundantly clear how important these factors are, and how they greatly impact minorities,” said Austin Darden.

“Things like health insurance coverage, high infant mortality rates and high poverty rates just to name a few, are greatly skewed towards the Black and Latinx people compared to white residents here. Again, I’m happy these topics are being brought forward so that we as a community can take the progressive steps forward to address these glaring conflicts.”

At the end of the meeting, Dustin Beckwith, a resident of West Lafayette, thanked the city council for approving the resolution and the HRC for collecting the data the inspired the declaration.

But Beckwith also made it a point to say to the council, “I want to make sure that we involve all relative stakeholders in the community, specifically members of the Black, Latinx, Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. I’m also curious if there are wave points that are/or will be set to help the council, city and community be accountable to meeting the various sections of the resolution.”

After Beckwith was finished speaking with the council, Mayor Dennis took notice of Beckwith’s words and tried to recruit him for the HRC.

Now that West Lafayette has joined the other two local governments by approving the resolution, the next step will be putting actions with words.

“What we have to do is, identify, educate and then implement. We’ve identified these issues, now we need to work on the next two,” said Dr. Loomis.

Noe Padilla is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email him at Npadilla@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter at 1NoePadilla.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: West Lafayette leaders join push to declare racism a public health crisis

