ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

When and where to watch former Purdue basketball players in NBA Summer League

By Mike Carmin, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EWlTM_0gXTxUG000

WEST LAFAYETTE – The NBA Summer League should have the attention of Purdue fans this month.

Five former Boilermakers – Jaden Ivey, Sasha Stefanovic, Trevion Williams, Vince Edwards, and Dakota Mathias – are on NBA rosters. Most of the games will be played in Las Vegas.

What to watch for:

Jaden Ivey

Team: Detroit

How acquired: No. 5 pick in last month’s draft.

Jersey number: 23

The skinny: As the team’s top draft pick, curious about how much Ivey plays but Chet Holmgren – the No. 2 selection overall by Oklahoma City – logged 24 minutes and totaled 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and six blocks in Tuesday’s win. It appears the stars will play and play a lot during the summer. It gives Ivey a chance to mesh with Cade Cunningham, last year’s No. 1 overall pick, in the backcourt.

BOILERMAKER ALLIANCE: NIL collective 'is meant to be a sustainable situation'

Games in Las Vegas: Thursday vs. Portland (midnight, ESPN); Saturday vs. Washington (6 p.m., ESPN2); July 12 vs. Indiana (9 p.m., NBATV); July 14 vs. Cleveland (5:30 p.m., NBATV).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0loGgN_0gXTxUG000

Sasha Stefanovic

Team: San Antonio

How acquired: Undrafted free agent

Jersey number: 55

The skinny: The Crown Point native will be looking to leave a strong impression on the team’s front office. If Stefanovic can find open looks and bring other elements, it’s possible he can catch the attention of San Antonio or maybe another team. He’s one of 12 rookies on the roster and minutes are probably going to be limited but Stefanovic will need to make the most of his playing time. Stefanovic and Spurs head coach Greg Popovich are both from Northwest Indiana.

PURDUE ATHLETICS: Boilermaker Alliance launches NIL collective

Games in Las Vegas: Friday vs. Cleveland (5 p.m., NBATV); Sunday vs. Golden State (7:30 p.m., NBATV); July 11 vs. Houston (7 p.m., ESPN); July 14 vs. Atlanta (4 p.m., ESPN2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tetjk_0gXTxUG000

Trevion Williams

Team: Boston

How acquired: Undrafted free agent

Jersey number: 50

The skinny: Williams was disappointed he wasn’t drafted in the second round but should be motivated to showcase his skills and talent. With only 11 players on the roster, minutes shouldn’t be a problem for the 6-foot-10 big man with perimeter skills. Williams’ passing is clearly a strength but how cute he gets will be interesting to watch. If he stays simple, Williams should experience success. Williams certainly has to take advantage of this opportunity and not waste a single minute of playing time in hopes of sticking with a team.

YEAR IN REVIEW: Purdue's top storylines from 2021-22

Games: Saturday vs. Miami (5:30 p.m., NBATV; July 11 vs. Milwaukee (8 p.m., NBATV); July 12 vs. Golden State (8 p.m., ESPN2); July 14 vs. Memphis (3:30 p.m., NBATV).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04NVZ9_0gXTxUG000

Vince Edwards

Team: New York Knicks

How acquired: Played last season in G-League

Jersey number: 26

The skinny: Edwards was a second-round pick in the 2018 draft by Utah and was traded to Houston where he appeared in two games. He’s played four seasons with four different teams in the G-League, most recently with the Iowa Wolves. He averaged a career-high 15.1 points and 6.5 rebounds last season. Edwards must lean on his experience to remain a viable option in the future.

Games in Las Vegas: Friday vs. Golden State (8 p.m., ESPN2); Sunday vs. Chicago (5 p.m., ESPN2); July 11 vs. Portland (11 p.m., ESPN2); July 14 vs. Orlando (7:30 p.m., NBATV)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kwhff_0gXTxUG000

Dakota Mathias

Team: Memphis

How acquired: Played last season in G-League

Jersey number: 31

The skinny: Has appeared in 14 career NBA games, including six last season with the Grizzlies. Was a member of the Texas Legends of the G-League until February when he was waived. Memphis started summer league action Tuesday in Salt Lake City with a victory over Philadelphia. Mathias totaled 10 points, three assists and two rebounds in 16 minutes. He made 4 of 5 field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers. He added 11 points and eight rebounds in 22 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's loss to Oklahoma City. Has enough experience and his versatility is an asset to any team. The Grizzlies also playUtah before moving to Las Vegas.

Games in Las Vegas: Saturday vs. Los Angeles Clippers (9:30 p.m., NBATV); Sunday vs. Minnesota (9 p.m., ESPNU); July 12 vs. Brooklyn (6 p.m., ESPNU); July 14 vs. Boston (3:30 p.m., NBATV)

Mike Carmin covers Purdue sports for the Journal & Courier. Email mcarmin@gannett.com and follow on Twitter and Instagram @carmin_jc

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: When and where to watch former Purdue basketball players in NBA Summer League

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers

After helping the Golden State Warriors lift their fourth championship in the past eight years, Gary Payton II decided to take his talents elsewhere in free agency. The 29-year-old opted to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers on a three-year deal worth $28 million. Losing Payton will be a significant blow for the Warriors, but […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
State
Iowa State
City
Memphis, IN
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
State
Minnesota State
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
City
Brooklyn, IN
City
Portland, IN
State
Utah State
West Lafayette, IN
Basketball
The Spun

Former 49ers Cornerback Passes Away At 43

On Friday, the San Francisco 49ers confirmed that former cornerback Jimmy Williams has passed away. He was 43 years old. William started his college career at Vanderbilt as a running back before eventually switching over to cornerback. In 2001, the Buffalo Bills selected Williams in the sixth round of the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Summer League#Purdue Basketball#Nba Games#The Nba Summer League#Espn2
All Hornets

Charlotte Falls to Indiana Pacers in Summer League Opener

Las Vegas, NV- The Charlotte Hornets tipped off their Summer League schedule Friday evening against the Indiana Pacers with a loss by a score of 96-84. After the unfortunate news of second-year guard Scottie Lewis' injury, Charlotte was unable to bounce back and start the summer off with the win. The team extended their Summer League losing streak, as they went winless last year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
92.9 FM Sports Radio

Clippers blast Grizzlies in Vegas Summer League Game 1. Game 2 vs. TWolves Sunday

The Memphis Grizzlies looked like they may have enjoyed their first night in Las Vegas just a bit too much as the Los Angeles Clippers shot 39.3% (11-28) from the 3-point arc beating Memphis 94-76. Memphis' starters were flat with only Ziaire Williams managing a double-digit effort from their starting five. Kenneth Lofton Jr. led all Grizzlies scorers with 18 points.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Johnny Davis makes NBA Summer League debut for Wizards

Wisconsin star Johnny Davis made his NBA Summer League debut Saturday in Las Vegas. Johnny was selected No. 10 overall in the NBA draft by the Washington Wizards. A familiar foe awaited Davis in the desert, former Purdue star Jaden Ivey who was selected No. 5 by the Detroit Pistons. Davis and Ivey had their share of battles last season, with Davis dominating one of the matchups scoring 37 in a game at Purdue. Here are some takeaways from Davis' first taste of NBA action.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Hoops Rumors

Pacers guarantee Terry Taylor's 2022-23 contract

Second-year Pacers shooting guard Terry Taylor‘s $1,563,518 contract for the 2022-23 season has been fully guaranteed by Indiana, per Tony East of Forbes. Taylor, now 22, went undrafted out of Austin Peay State University in 2021. He first latched on with Indiana on an Exhibit 10 deal during the 2021 offseason. The team waived him in October before inking him to a two-way contract. The 6-foot-5 wing was subsequently promoted to the team’s 15-man roster this spring, alongside two-way point guard Duane Washington.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Journal & Courier

Journal & Courier

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

Lafayette Indiana News - The Lafayette Journal & Courier provides in-depth coverage of local news, sports, entertainment and Purdue University.

 http://jconline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy