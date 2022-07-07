ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rices and Jan-Dar Fire Updates

kubaradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Yuba & Nevada County, CA) – Cal Fire reports the Rices Fire in parts...

kubaradio.com

FOX40

Vegetation fires breakout in the Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District is working a vegetation fire near the American River. According to Metro Fire, the blaze is at the Fish Hatchery near several homeless encampments. Forward progress has been stopped at 2 acres and officials said aid crews will be working in the area for another hour. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Electra Fire: Containment Jumps To 80%; All Mandatory Evacuations Lifted

JACKSON (CBS13) — The latest information on the Electra Fire burning near the Amador and Calaveras county lines: 7:58 p.m. Firefighters inched closer to fully containing the Electra Fire with containment bumped up to 80%. There was no change in the total acreage burned. Cal Fire said more than 430 structures remain threatened. 4:00 p.m. Cal Fire announced Saturday afternoon that all mandatory evacuations in Amador and Calaveras counties were lifted and downgraded to warnings. The only evacuated areas are within the fire perimeter. Roadblocks at Clinton Bar and Gold Strike roads were also removed. 7:25 p.m. Minimal fire activity is expected Saturday, according to fire officials who...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Forward progress of the Bay Fire in Yuba County has been stopped

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. 4:05 P.M. UPDATE - Forward progress of the Bay Fire has been stopped at 26 acres, according to CAL FIRE. The fire forced evacuations, which remain in place. Those can be followed by clicking here. An evacuation shelter has been set up Sycamore Ranch Campground. People with...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
#Nevada#Weather#The Rices Fire
goldcountrymedia.com

Body of Folsom Lake jet skier found near Granite Bay

After nearly a week long search, California State Parks and Placer County sheriff’s personnel recovered a body in Folsom Lake Friday that is believed to be that of missing jet skier Eric Riley. California State Parks officials said a boater spotted the decedent at about in the same general...
GRANITE BAY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters stopped the forward spread of a fire north of Chico

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:47 P.M. UPDATE- Firefighters stopped the forward spread of a fire north of Chico Thursday afternoon. The fire was located in the area of Anita Road near Highway 99. CAL FIRE said the fire burned several vehicles, barn equipment and about 1/4 of an acre of vegetation.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Forward progress of Eucalyptus Fire near Richvale stopped

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 12:03 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says it has stopped the forward spread of a grass fire near Richvale on Thursday morning. CAL FIRE said the fire is in the area of Lofgren Road and Eucalyptus. The fire burned about 3/4 of an acre of...
RICHVALE, CA
FOX40

Evacuations ordered near Loma Rica due to the Bay Fire

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department is ordering evacuations due to the Bay Fire in Loma Rica.  The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation order for the area to the west and to the south of Paynes Peak, between Loma Rica Road and Marysville Road. The area is east […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Adventurer returns home from 600-mile expedition to Electra Fire, evacuation order

When John Silva set out on his month-long Mokelumne River “Source-to-Sea” adventure in early June, he knew it was going to be difficult. He had no idea, however, that just one day after his return from the 600-mile expedition, a wildfire would begin in the canyon of the very same river whose waters he followed to the sea and back up to his home in Pine Grove. Nor could he have predicted that a day later, his home would fall under a mandatory evacuation order due to the raging fire nearby.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - July 8, 2022

On July 12 the Department of Water Resources (DWR) and contractor staff will begin a multi-year project to perform maintenance repairs on the eight radial gate hoist assemblies of Oroville Dam’s Flood Control Outlet (FCO), or main spillway, as part of the Oroville Radial Gates Maintenance Repair Project. This project was established after the 2017 Oroville Spillway emergency to maintain the safe and reliable operation of the FCO, Thermalito Diversion Dam, and Thermalito Power Canal radial gates.
OROVILLE, CA
kubaradio.com

Wildfire Updates Including Yuba County Rices Fire

(Yuba & Nevada County, CA) – Cal Fire has not updated the Rices Fire since yesterday morning at 7:03, at which time, it was 85% contained at 904 acres with one structure destroyed and 520 threatened. No injuries reported, and while evacuation orders, warnings and advisories remain in Nevada County, they have all been lifted in Yuba County.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
worldatlas.com

The Best Small Towns To Retire In California

California is a widely-chosen state to retire for the desired proximity to beaches, financially stable economy, and great climate. The retirees will never feel under-appreciated for their hard-working lives in these 11 best small towns to retire in California. Auburn. Some 14,000 residents know their hometown of Auburn as one...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Police Determine Wildfire Near Truckee Was Human Caused; Some Evacuations Lifted

TRUCKEE (CBS13) — The latest on a wildfire burning near Truckee on Thursday: 7:50 a.m. Evacuation orders have been lifted for the TRK-E112A zone and all businesses can reopen. The legacy Trail remains closed between Glenshire and downtown Truckee. July 7 Updates Below 4:30 p.m. The wildfire burning near Truckee was determined to be human-caused, officials said. Truckee police said officers took arrested a woman who admitted to intentionally starting several spot fires that led to the bigger blaze. The Truckee Fire Protection District said the evacuated area has been split into two zones: TRK-112A and TRK-112B, or west and east. TRK-112A remains under a mandatory evacuation...
TRUCKEE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man killed in Oroville hit-and-run on Tuesday identified

OROVILLE, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was killed following a hit-and-run earlier this week in Oroville. Deputies identified 37-year-old Robert Danforth of Oroville. Danforth was hit by a vehicle Tuesday around 4 a.m. at the Garden Drive off-ramp from northbound Highway 70.
OROVILLE, CA

