Rices and Jan-Dar Fire Updates

When John Silva set out on his month-long Mokelumne River “Source-to-Sea” adventure in early June, he knew it was going to be difficult. He had no idea, however, that just one day after his return from the 600-mile expedition, a wildfire would begin in the canyon of the very same river whose waters he followed to the sea and back up to his home in Pine Grove. Nor could he have predicted that a day later, his home would fall under a mandatory evacuation order due to the raging fire nearby.

AMADOR COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO