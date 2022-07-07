Rices and Jan-Dar Fire Updates

On July 12 the Department of Water Resources (DWR) and contractor staff will begin a multi-year project to perform maintenance repairs on the eight radial gate hoist assemblies of Oroville Dam’s Flood Control Outlet (FCO), or main spillway, as part of the Oroville Radial Gates Maintenance Repair Project. This project was established after the 2017 Oroville Spillway emergency to maintain the safe and reliable operation of the FCO, Thermalito Diversion Dam, and Thermalito Power Canal radial gates.
