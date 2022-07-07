ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

10-year-old dies after drowning in Camp Dearborn lake

By Jack Nissen
fox2detroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 10-year-old child died after falling in a lake at Camp Dearborn in Milford Township. Michigan State Police said the child had fallen off...

www.fox2detroit.com

Boy Dies from Floating Playground Structure at Camp Dearborn

A 10-year-old boy has died in a water-related accident at Camp Dearborn in Oakland County. Michigan State Police say the child fell off a piece of floating playground equipment Wednesday evening and into the unnamed lake. Neither the boy nor his family have yet been identified. Although troopers were unable...
DEARBORN, MI
Fall from Camp Dearborn aquatic park structure claims Wixom boy’s life

MILFORD – A fall from an aquatic park structure at Camp Dearborn July 6 resulted in the death of 10-year-old Carson Dunn of Wixom in what is being called a tragic accident. The aquatic park, called “Ripping the Waters,” is operated by a third-party vendor at Camp Dearborn, 1700 General Motors Road, Milford. The park itself is owned by the city of Dearborn.
DEARBORN, MI
