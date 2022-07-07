ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis forecast: Light rain in Illinois Thursday morning

KSDK
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony Slaughter is watching the possibility...

www.ksdk.com

Illinois State
St. Louis, MO
Saint Louis, MO
FOX2Now

Best tacos in St. Louis? FOX 2 viewers weigh in

ST. LOUIS – You might not have to travel too far in the St. Louis region for some Mexican food, but that might be different for some entrees that people like to taco-bout. While recent studies have praised St. Louis for its barbeque and fried chicken, foodies can also score some tasty tacos. The digital team at FOX 2 recently asked its Facebook viewers “Who has the best tacos?”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
1440 WROK

Summer Will be Longer & Hotter in Illinois, Welcome to a ‘Heat Dome’

Just as Mayor "Potty Mouth" Lightfoot announces the possibility of a "dome" over Soldier Field, here come news about another type of dome that we are in RIGHT NOW!. Two weeks into the summer of 2022, and it's been quite toasty. Hotter than normal temps have been pretty much the deal...and this will continue for the summer. Why is this? Is it the whole, 1980's Hair Bands destroying the ozone layer thing...Not quite.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Showers and storms likely Friday across Central Illinois

(WAND WEATHER) - A fantastic weekend is on the way, but Central Illinois will deal with another stormy day first. Much-needed rain is falling across the area, but it's too much in some hometowns. Thunderstorms brought one to three inches Thursday and torrential rains were falling across parts of Central...
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX 2

How gas prices have changed in St. Louis in the last week

Oil and gas prices are declining as fears of a recession loom large. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, and Brent Crude, the world benchmark, briefly dipped below $100 per barrel this week. Regular gas prices hovered at $4.75 per gallon on July 7, down more than 25 cents in three weeks. Ten states have seen gasoline prices decrease by at least 10 cents per gallon just in the last week.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Newest Illinois State Sen. Kris Tharp sworn in, set to serve Metro East

WOOD RIVER, Ill. – Kris Tharp (D-Bethalto) becomes the newest Illinois State Senator after being sworn in Friday. Tharp, who has served as captain and jail administrator for the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, will now serve Illinois’ 56th District in the Metro East. This includes several municipalities in Jersey, Madison and St. Clair counties.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
5 On Your Side

Sinkhole in East St. Louis swallows car

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A sinkhole on an East St. Louis street caused major damage to the roadway and took a car down with it. According to a joint press release from Metro East Organizing Coalition and Empire 13, the sinkhole developed July 4 in the 700 block of North 32nd Street in East St. Louis while people were "out enjoying their day, as usual," the release said.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
The Telegraph

Bunker Hill parade outlasts rainy morning

The 4th of July parade in Bunker Hill Saturday was rain-delayed, but not rain-dampened, as the entire Macoupin County community came together to celebrate.  Lindsey Kahl of Bunker Hill helped assemble floats for both the Bunker Hill Junior High School cheerleaders and the Bunker Hill 4-H Club. "Today everything got delayed and changed, and everybody is still out here supporting their town and showing their pride," said Kahl after the parade's one-hour delayed start. "It's everybody coming together."
BUNKER HILL, IL
Columbia Missourian

Where's the water? What La Niña's "triple-dip" means for Big Muddy

The Missouri River is flooded with benefits. The more than 2,300-mile river irrigates 2 million acres of farmland, flows through 36 hydropower plants, stocks water supplies across the region, affords waterways for 5 million tons of cargo annually and is a hub for recreational activities such as fishing, hunting and boating.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KICK AM 1530

A Website says they found the Best Lake in the State of Illinois

A website has ranked the 15 Best Lakes in Illinois and surprise surprise, Lake Michigan doesn't take the top spot, so...which lake is number one?. According to a ranking on the website thecrazytourist.com, Lake Shelbyville in Shelby County, IL south of Decatur is the best lake in the Land of Lincoln, taking the top spot ahead of lakes like Lake Mattoon, Lake Springfield, and even Devil's Kitchen Lake, so what about Lake Shelbyville makes it so special? According to the website they say...
ILLINOIS STATE

