Houston, TX

Scattered showers showed up in parts of Houston this afternoon

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few cooling showers with 1/2″ to 1″ of rain have shown up today:. 75% of Texas are under burn bans as we continue to get hot and dry weather across the state. You’ll...

City activates heat emergency plan; Doctor provides safety tips

HOUSTON – The Houston area is expected to see several days of 100-plus-degree temperatures this week. The heat can be dangerous for people, children, and pets and have an impact on the state’s power grid. The Fairbanks Branch Library is just one of several places across the city...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston home foundation repair company sees uptick in business amid drought conditions

CYPRESS, Texas – Drought conditions in the Houston area are bringing more business to a longtime foundation improvement company. “Our call volume has almost doubled, and it’s doubled because of the extreme heat,” said general manager of Olshan Foundation Solutions Chris Cates. “The extreme heat causes the ground to shrink and when it shrinks, the home settles in the gap that it creates, and it causes cracks in the brick veneer and in the sheetrock inside.”
HOUSTON, TX
Get 2 know Bryce Newberry: Fun facts about the newest nightside reporter at KPRC 2

KPRC 2 is welcoming a new reporter to the family. Bryce Newberry has made the move from Austin to Houston and has already hit the ground running. Fascinated by his summer camp counselor who went to college to become a “news anchor,” Bryce had no idea what news anchors did so he began to watch the news religiously. His parents had to put a stop to his news watching binge, because of the content he would be exposed to at night.
HOUSTON, TX
Live on a Game Show!

Lights! Camera! Action! Monday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life we’re live on the set of a game show! KPRC 2 Insiders will have the chance to join Melanie Camp for an afternoon of interactive games on live TV! That’s Monday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
CONTACT US

To phone in a news tip, call: 713-222-NEWS (713-222-6397). General newsroom phone number: 713-778-4910. Newsroom fax number: 713-771-4930. If you have a story idea for KPRC 2 Investigates or Consumer Expert, call 713-223-TIPS (713-223-8477). The main KPRC 2 phone number is 713-222-2222. For the viewer comment line, call 713-778-4555. Fax...
‘Worst surge of COVID that we have seen since the beginning of the pandemic’: Doctors send warning as cases continue to rise in Houston area

HOUSTON – With Harris County having a count of more than 1 million COVID cases, and Houston wastewater revealing seven times more of the virus than this time in 2020, local doctors are warning residents to take precautions when it comes to COVID-19. Dr. James McDeavitt, the Executive VP and Dean of Clinical Affairs at Baylor College of Medicine, said while many may not realize this, by the numbers, this latest surge of COVID cases is indicative of how widespread the virus is in the Houston area.
HOUSTON, TX
OFFICIAL RULES: Up to 20 Insiders will appear on Houston Life with Melanie Camp

Whoa, Insiders. This filled up fast and registration is now closed! Look for more fun Insider opportunities with Houston Life down the road. General. By submitting an entry to the Houston Life Game Show Participant sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”), brought to you by KPRC (“Station”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official Sweepstakes rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the Sweepstakes itself, and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any Station instructions relating to the Sweepstakes’ specific rules may result in disqualification from the Sweepstakes. Participation constitutes the full and unconditional agreement of entrant to these Official Rules and Station’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston airports receive $43.6 million in funding for upgrades

HOUSTON – Federal funding will make upgrades to Houston airport terminals and make both airports energy efficient. George Bush Intercontinental and William P. Hobby airports will receive $43.6 million in grants. IAH Airport will get $40 million. The project will improve energy efficiencies, ticketing, security screening, checkpoints, baggage systems,...
HOUSTON, TX
HFD mourns loss of firefighter who lost his battle with cancer

HOUSTON – The Houston Fire Department is mourning the loss of their own Friday morning. Walter Graves passed away on July 6, after fighting occupational cancer, according to HFD in a release. Graves entered the department in 2003 and served from Fire Station 53 in the Northshore area of...
HOUSTON, TX
Toddler drowns in NW Harris County swimming pool, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY – A 3-year-old boy is dead after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool in northwest Harris County Saturday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Authorities responded to call for service in the 10200 block of Cascade Hills Drive shortly before noon. The toddler was rushed to...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

