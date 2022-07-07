ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Funeral arrangements set for Cam Kerkhoff as he is remembered by the La Salle community

By Scott Springer, Cincinnati Enquirer
 5 days ago

La Salle High School junior Cameron Kerkhoff, 16, killed in a car crash on Wednesday afternoon, is being remembered as a hard worker who always had a smile on his face.

Kerkhoff was killed in a head-on collision with a semitruck on River Road in Fairfield Township on Wednesday afternoon. Information released by the Butler County Coroner's Office on Friday confirmed Kerkhoff was the teen killed in the Fairfield Township crash.

Funeral arrangements were also released Friday.

Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, in the De La Salle Chapel at La Salle High School.  Mass of Christian Burial is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, at St. John the Baptist Church on Dry Ridge Road. Flowers may be delivered to Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45239 by 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 12.

Kerkhoff's death has hit the La Salle community hard.

La Salle principal Aaron Marshall alerted Lancer families and staff of the news roughly an hour before a 10:30 p.m. prayer service for the family of the rising junior at the De La Salle chapel on Wednesday night.

"Please keep the Kerkhoff family in your prayers during this difficult time," Marshall wrote. "Live Jesus in our hearts."

Meyer and head football coach Pat McLaughlin also found out the news late in the evening and were en route to the school. McLaughlin described Kerkhoff as a hard worker who always had a smile on his face.

"He did everything you asked him to do," McLaughlin said. "It's just hard to put into words right now. We're trying to piece everything together and rally our kids, the community and pray for Cam."

The Lancers had the Fourth of July week off for practice but are scheduled to reconvene Monday.

"Our team is shook up," McLaughlin said. "We're just trying to figure it out. He's a La Salle Lancer. He's our brother. We're all here for him and his family right now. When stuff like this happens, you want to be around the family, the team and the kids."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Funeral arrangements set for Cam Kerkhoff as he is remembered by the La Salle community

