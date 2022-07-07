ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso police arrest suspect in carjacking, kidnapping

By Daniel Borunda, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 3 days ago
El Paso police arrested a man accused of carjacking a driver two weeks ago outside a 7-Eleven convenience store in the Central area, officials said Wednesday.

Samson Conan Vaughn, 28, was arrested July 1 on charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping following a police investigation, officials said.

On June 19, Vaughn allegedly pointed a weapon at a driver sitting in a parked car outside a 7-Eleven store and forced the man to drive him to the Lower Valley, where Vaughn then took the vehicle, a police news release stated. The type of weapon used was not disclosed.

An investigation began after officers responded to a call from the victim, who was now at a Speedway gas station at 7301 N. Loop Drive at Hawkins Boulevard near the El Paso Community College Valle Verde campus, police said.

Vaughn was arrested when he was located by police in the 3900 block of Dyer Street near Jefferson Avenue in the Lower Dyer section of Central El Paso.

Vaughn, who resides in the Central area, is being held at the El Paso County Jail Annex on bonds of $250,000 on the aggravated kidnapping charge and $150,000 on the aggravated robbery, according to a jail records.

KFOX 14

Man dead following shootout with New Mexico authorities identified

CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14) — A man that died during a shootout with authorities outside his Chaparral home was identified. Bryan W. Humble, 63, was involved in a dispute with his neighbor that resulted in a shootout with New Mexico authorities, Dona Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart confirmed Tuesday. Neighbors...
CHAPARRAL, NM
KVIA

Shooting at Franklin Loop in lower valley leaves one man dead

UPDATE - El Paso police say one man died from his gunshot injuries after a shooting in the lower valley on July 4th. A spokesman with the police department said the shooting happened in a home during a gathering of several people. It's unclear at this moment who shot the man. This happened around 5:30 p.m., the spokesman said.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso barbecue restaurant hosts backpack and school supplies drive

EL PASO, Texas - A barbecue restaurant in west El Paso is serving more than just pulled pork and slow-cooked ribs to the community. Kings BBQ & Southern Kitchen, owned by army veteran Felder Shackleford Jr, has partnered up with local foundations, including the Quinten Demps Foundation, to hold the School Backpack Drive, which aims to provide school supplies and backpacks to underprivileged kids.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Double arrests made; Duo connected to shooting in Central El Paso motel

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two more suspects were arrested on June 30th, 2022, in connection with a shooting in a Central El Paso motel. The incident happened on May 17th, 2022 at approximately 3:35 a.m., at the Budget Lodge on Mesa Street. That’s where 34-year-old Samuel Lares was assaulted and later taken to the […]
KFOX 14

Food burns on stove at El Paso's Lower Valley apartment complex

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire at an apartment complex in El Paso's Lower Valley was reported Monday. The fire happened at La Privada apartments at 1441 Betel Drive. A fire official said food burning on the stove caused the fire. Fire crews were able to extinguish the...
EL PASO, TX
