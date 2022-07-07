ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

RP&L wants local voters to let it leave IURC jurisdiction

By Mike Emery, Richmond Palladium-Item
Pal Item | Palladium-Item
Pal Item | Palladium-Item
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rqQ3r_0gXTuncC00

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Richmond Power & Light board took a step Tuesday that would allow Richmond voters to decide if RP&L should withdraw from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission's jurisdiction.

Richmond Common Council, whose members serve on the RP&L board, must now pass an ordinance placing the question on the November ballot. Council members said RP&L should have withdrawn long ago.

"It's just ridiculous for us to stay in the IURC," said Larry Parker, who made the motion for the RP&L board to authorize withdrawal. "It was good in the beginning as an overseer."

Ron Oler said RP&L should have been the first municipally owned electric utility to withdraw. He noted that RP&L's board, because it is comprised of Common Council members, is accountable to voters.

The ballot question would read: "Shall the municipally owned utility be taken out of the jurisdiction of the utility regulatory commission for approval of rates and charges and of the issuance of stocks, bonds, notes or other evidence of indebtedness?"

Foster said RP&L is among seven of the 72 municipally owned Indiana utilities yet to withdraw from IURC jurisdiction. All 38 electric cooperatives have withdrawn.

The IURC is an agency created in 1988 that regulates a utility's rates and charges, its ability to borrow money and its rules and policies. It includes five governor-appointed commissioners.

Foster presented figures from RP&L's recent process to implement a three-phase rate increase that began last year. Working through the IURC cost RP&L $837,688.90 in legal, consultant and IURC fees. With about 22,500 metered RP&L customers, that cost each customer about $37.23.

Continuing fees associated with IURC membership will cost $18,762.50 during 2021 and 2022. As RP&L works through its coal ash solution and begins other projects, fees will continue to mount.

RP&L would still conduct less-costly, local rate studies prior to any rate changes, Foster said. A change would require approval of the RP&L board.

The current three-phase increase is the first increase in 15 years. Foster said RP&L for the future prefers smaller, more-frequent increases rather than the larger, infrequent increases. He said local control will result in better-planned rate increases.

Lower rate

RP&L's rates were lowered July 1 after the Indiana legislature repealed the utility receipts tax.

The rates are about 1.4% lower. Foster said a typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month would save about $24.40 annually.

A notice with that information is included on the front page of RP&L bills being sent for July and August.

Storm damage

Foster also updated the board about the June 13 storm that caused power outages.

RP&L needed to replace 25 poles and an industrial transformer to restore power. Mutual aid was supplied by crews from Lebanon, Washington and Scottsburg and Crawfordsville provided poles when RP&L ran out of 40-foot poles.

Foster explained how all RP&L employees contribute during an outage situation. He thanked all RP&L employees, saying they worked 16-hour days that totaled 783.8 hours of overtime.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: RP&L wants local voters to let it leave IURC jurisdiction

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sidney Daily News

Rodriguez unopposed in Aug. 2 special election

CELINA — Three Republican candidates for the 84th District Ohio House of Representatives are seeking voter approval to advance to the November General Election. Running on the Republican ticket are Angie King, of Celina, Jacob Larger, of New Bremen, and Aimee Morrow, of Greenville. The winner of the Aug. 2 Special Election will face Democrat Sophia Rodriguez, who is unopposed on Aug. 2.
CELINA, OH
The Daily Yonder

Small Towns Showcase Their Best to Thrive

In Albany, Indiana, a town of about 2,300 an hour north of Indianapolis, Denise Thornburg smiles when she talks about the day visitors from Kentucky asked what they should see while they were in town. “I asked them, ‘Have you seen the shoe tree?’” Thornburg said from behind the counter...
ALBANY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Richmond, IN
City
Washington, IN
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
City
Crawfordsville, IN
Local
Indiana Industry
Richmond, IN
Government
Richmond, IN
Business
City
Lebanon, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Power Outages Impacting SEI Residents

SEI REMC and Duke Energy have reported hundreds of outages throughout the area. (Osgood, Ind.) – Several southeastern Indiana residents are without power following a band of strong storms that moved through the area this afternoon. Southeastern Indiana REMC report 695 outages throughout Dearborn, Ohio, Ripley, and Switzerland counties,...
OSGOOD, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Rising Sun United Methodist Church

Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest opens for tours today and hosts many special events throughout the season. Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest open NOW…Tuesday - Friday, 11 AM - 3 PM (last tour begins at 2:15 PM) and Saturday and Sunday, 1 - 5 PM (last tour begins at 4:15 PM). (Closed major holidays). Available for special events and teas!
AURORA, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Closure Planned on SR 46 in Ripley County for Box Culvert Replacement

The closure will occur about 2.5 miles east of State Road 229. (Ripley County, Ind.) - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Dave O'Mara Contractor Inc. plans to close S.R. 46 for one weekend starting on or after Friday, July 15, to complete a box culvert replacement project in Ripley County. The closure is expected to begin at 8 p.m. Friday and end by 6 a.m. on Monday, July 18. The structure is located approximately 2.5 miles east of S.R. 229, between Fisherman Road and C.R. 450 E. near Morris. Traffic will be routed along S.R. 229, I-74 and S.R. 101 during the closure.
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Parker
92.3 WCOL

This Is Ohio's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Ohio hospital scored the highest.
OHIO STATE
AccuWeather

Confirmed EF2 tornado devastates southwest Ohio town

The Cincinnati suburb of Goshen sustained major damage to buildings, including a fire station, after a destructive tornado moved through Wednesday afternoon. A confirmed tornado, given a preliminary rating of EF2 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, ripped through southwestern Ohio on Wednesday as severe thunderstorms rumbled through the region. The tornado resulted in a state of emergency declaration after injuries and damage were reported and occurred one day after a harmful derecho event ripped through the northern Plains and Midwest.
CINCINNATI, OH
buzznicked.com

Police Department Allows People To Pay Off Their Parking Tickets With Donations To Shelter Cats

We’ve all been told the importance of shaping and neutering our pets in order to keep the homeless population of these animals under control. There are times when things can get out of control though and other steps are needed. In Muncie, Indiana the local animal shelter was dealing with over 350 homeless cats. They knew they had to get creative to help out with the growing homeless cat population. The Muncie Police department decided to step in with one solution that nobody was expecting. Take a look at the unique resolution below.
MUNCIE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Cooperatives#Mutual Aid#Stock#Rp L#Iurc#Richmond Common Council
dayton.com

5 things to do this weekend in Butler County

As summer moves on, the area is staying busy with lots to do each weekend. Here is a list of five things to check out. Quilt-making has had a significant role in history for centuries, and one new exhibition presented by the Butler County Historical Society, “Quilted Treasures: Stories in the Stitches” will share more about the cultural significance of quilts.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
wrtv.com

Man found dead in Henry County in 2003 now identified

HENRY COUNTY — Nearly 19 years after he was found behind an abandoned gas station in Henry County, a John Doe has been identified. The Henry County Coroner says the man's body was found near the I-70 and SR-109 exit on October 2, 2003. He had no identification on him and was not known to local law enforcement at the time.
HENRY COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Brookville Police Chief to be Tased if K9 Fundraising Goal is Met

The department has not had a police K9 in five years. Brookville Police Chief Terry Mitchum. Photo via Brookville Police. (Brookville, Ind.) – How much money would it take for you to be tased?. That’s a hypothetical question for most. For Brookville Police Chief Terry Mitchum, the number...
BROOKVILLE, IN
dayton.com

Dayton Air Show announces major parking changes

The CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show has announced major changes to its parking this year at the Dayton International Airport. The general admission parking lot will now be entirely on the east side of North Dixie Drive, across from the entrance to the air show, and a portion of North Dixie Drive in front of the gateway will be blocked to provide a safer crossing for general admission patrons.
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
99.5 WKDQ

Have You Heard of the Famous Dollhouse Graves of Indiana?

These two dollhouse graves are famous in their own right for being a tragically beautiful act of love from grieving parents. Located in Connersville, Indiana is the grave of young Vivian Mae Allison and it's a grave that many people like to visit because of how unique it is. Instead of a regular headstone marker, Vivan's parents put up a dollhouse where their daughter's grave sits.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
oxfordobserver.org

Health inspector finds critical violations at five eateries

Of eight Oxford restaurants inspected by the Butler County General Health District since last week, five were cited with critical health violations. The Oxford restaurants where no critical violations were observed were Bagel and Deli Shop, 119 E. High St.; Mac & Joe’s, 21 E. High St.; and Bob Evans, at 5076 College Corner Pike.
1017thepoint.com

CLEANUP CONTINUES FROM BUILDING COLLAPSE

(Richmond, IN)--Clean-up will continue Tuesday after a partial building collapse near Richmond’s Depot District over the weekend. It happened at the Monger Transfer and Storage Building on North D, which is directly across from Purina and adjacent to Crosstown Carry-Out. One person was inside an apartment when the roof of the western section of the building collapsed into the second floor. That occupant was not injured. North D was shut down for clean-up and inspection. Demolition was ordered for the west side of the building. The building had stood for more than a hundred years.
RICHMOND, IN
Pal Item | Palladium-Item

Pal Item | Palladium-Item

1K+
Followers
723
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

pal-item.com has the latest Richmond, Indiana news plus sports, life and local entertainment stories and video.

 http://pal-item.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy