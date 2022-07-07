Rise & Shine! Your Newport County guide for July 7

Rise & Shine! I’m Scott Barrett, managing editor for The Daily News, and today is July 7, the 188th day of the year — 177 days remain in 2022. On this day in 1976, women were enrolled for the first time at the United States Military Academy at West Point. Four years later, 62 female cadets graduated and were commissioned as second lieutenants.

Here & Now

• After a fun-filled family vacation to Pennsylvania, it's good to be back in little ol' Rhody. We certainly made the rounds — a multi-day family reunion, a visit to the world's greatest Little League field and devouring more chocolate than I'd like to admit at Herseypark. All in all, a great trip.

Kind of an odd story, though, about our stop in South Williamsport. It's safe to say I was the one most looking forward to going to the Little League Museum, but when we got there Monday morning, we were greeted by a sign: "Closed until further notice."

I had called the previous day to ask if it was open on Independence Day and was assured it would be. That is until we found a woman with a decades-old family vendetta against the Little League organization decided to ram her car through the front doors of the museum. The Williamsport Sun-Gazette has the story.

As crumby as the timing was, I suppose it could have been worse. We could have been inside the museum when it happened.

• My vacation started off with some terrible news: The passing of Jim Psaras. He was a great basketball coach and educator, as well as a dedicated family man. But he was also a friend.

Back when he was coaching and called in his results to The Daily News sports desk after road games, we'd spend a good amount of time on the phone, just going over the game and the season. He loved to talk basketball.

A couple of months ago, I received a text message saying a bunch of Psaras' former players had convened at his house as his condition from cancer worsened. I never saw Jim that day, but I made sure to talk to some of those players and ask them the impact he had on their lives. This was a tough story to write.

• Highlighted by a waterfront home in Tiverton, find the latest home sales and property transactions in Newport County here.

• Newport has a new business in town, the city's first "refillery." What is a refillery, you might ask? Reporter Zane Wolfang has the story.

• From the first pitch of the opener to the last out of the finale, many players made great strides during the high school baseball season. Sports reporter Steve Rogers plucked out four from Newport County you can read about here.

• We all love our little Portsmouth here in Rhode Island, but reporter Zane Wolfang has put together a fun list of the Portsmouths you might come across in your travels — from Ohio to England. Check it out here.

• Daily News food columnist Dan Lederer this week takes a bit of a different approach, reporting on all of the yummy happenings around town in bullet-point form. Read what he's writing about here.

• I've been back at work for roughly two hours, and I'm already looking ahead to the weekend. Editor Will Richmond has put together his weekly roundup of things to do, which includes music, tennis and more. Find it here.

• Now to read the 1,562 emails in my inbox!

Born today

Jordan Spieth (athlete), 29

Jim Gaffigan (comedian), 56

Shelley Duvall (actress), 73

Ringo Starr (musician), 82

Doc Severinsen (musician), 95

Weather report

Low tides: 7:31 a.m., 8:33 p.m.

High tides: 1:58 a.m., 2:36 p.m.

Sunrise: 5:17 a.m. Sunset: 8:23 p.m.

Water temperature: 67.6 degrees

Municipal meetings

Middletown

Personnel Board, 1:30 p.m.

Roads/Utilities Advisory Committee, 4 p.m.

Portsmouth

School Committee — Negotiations Subcommittee, 10 a.m.

Tree Commission, 7 p.m.

Tiverton

Solar Ordinance Advisory Committee, 6:30 p.m.

Little Compton

Town Council, 6:30 p.m.

Local obituaries

Today is …

International Peace and Love Day

National Dive Bar Day

National Father/Daughter Take a Walk Day

