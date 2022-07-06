ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Android lock screens may soon be taken over with ads

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
KIAH
KIAH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2952r9_0gXTuR9600

(NEXSTAR) — The billboard of the future may just be one unsuspecting tap away. Companies aren’t just competing to be in your social media feeds anymore — now their ads may show up right on your phone’s lock screen.

Glance , a lock screen ad group, is preparing to launch across U.S. Android lock screens in the next few months, tech outlet The Verge reports. Glance works like a real-time screen saver, automatically sending content to your phone every time it turns on.

According to its website, Glance content panels (called “glances”) includes news, entertainment and games. The company says it has over 200 million users across India and Southeast Asia. The company is already partnered with most Android smartphone makers in Asia, and is in talks with U.S. wireless carriers, TechCrunch says.

Biden administration unveils sweeping changes to federal student loan system

Google and Peter Thiel’s Mithril Capital are investors in the company, which doesn’t have a traditional app but instead is built in to Android’s software. Glance, which is headquartered in Singapore, has worked with several major American companies, including Coca-Cola, Amazon, Netflix and KFC.

In addition to content that works similarly to ads on Instagram Stories and Snapchat, Glance collaborates with creators and brands for virtual events. Back in May, Glance launched its Glance LIVE Fest, which billed itself as “India’s largest digital carnival of live, interactive experiences.” The company says the event was available to over 70 million users.

Statista data shows on average, you’re unlocking your phone way more than you may realize. Latest research on unlocking indicates Gen Z smartphone users unlock 79 times per day and millennials unlock 63 times per day.

For now, iPhone users won’t be seeing Glance, though Apple recently overhauled lock screen programming to allow feature expansion.

Glance did not immediately respond for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW39 Houston.

Comments / 0

Related
KIAH

Apple to roll out ‘lockdown’ feature in fall systems update

(NEXSTAR) – Apple users will soon have the opportunity to lock down their iPhone, iPad, and Mac as part of a new way to protect against “the most sophisticated digital threats.”. This fall, Apple says it will introduce “Lockdown Mode” as part of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and...
TECHNOLOGY
The US Sun

FBI and M15 issue rare joint warning for all iPhone and Android users over growing China cybersecurity attacks

DIRECTORS from the top intelligence agencies representing the United States and the United Kingdom have appeared together to make a forceful statement. Statements indicate Western intelligence agencies are suspicious of potential cybercrime and espionage operations orchestrated by China. “Today is the first time the heads of the FBI and MI5...
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Thiel
KIAH

Houston Happens – Celebrating National Fried Chicken Day and more

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good morning! It’s a “finger licking good show” with Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe. That’s right, we’re celebrating National Fried Chicken Day with Frank’s Americana Revival. Plus, lifestyle expert, Ereka Vetrini is joining us LIVE with some summer essentials. And as you get ready to host summer celebrations, BBQs, and more, “DIY […]
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Millennials#Smart Phone#Ios#U S Android#Techcrunch#Mithril Capital#American#Coca Cola
KIAH

HISD elementary school student performs for Juneteenth Celebration

HOUSTON (KIAH) — You may remember him from the show when he joined Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe after winning this year’s MLK Oratory Competition, now Ronnie Williams is back to help us kick off Juneteenth Celebrations. ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston. ‘Houston […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Summer Beauty Health and Wellness

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe to share a few products that are great for all your Beauty, Health and Wellness needs this summer. The SPRI Adjustable Hand Grip Exerciser The SPRI Adjustable Hand Grip Exerciser retails for $7.97 and is available at Walmart.com. BOOST BOOST® High […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Travel Mom helps you get a lot of bang for your vacation buck

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Summer is in full swing and people are making up for missing the last two opportunities to travel.  Our friend Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom is joining Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe, with a great way to get a lot of bang for your vacation buck.  ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings […]
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
KFC
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
KIAH

Summer Entertaining

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe to share a few products that are great for all your entertaining needs this summer.  JURA Z10 Cold brew coffee is trending, and JURA presents the new Z10 that opens a new dimension of coffee enjoyment with cold brew specialties – […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Houston’s Motherhood Center provides ‘village’ for all mothers in need

HOUSTON (KIAH) — “It takes a village to raise a child”. Thankfully, here in Houston, we have the Motherhood Center. Founder and President, Gabriela Gerhart joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe to talk about all of the resources they provide throughout your parenting journey. ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Summer Essentials

HOUSTON (KIAH) — ChicExecs’ lifestyle expert, Kiley Thomas, joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe with amazing summer essentials. Here’s a peek at the five brands featured in the segment. TEENOLOGY Did you know your shampoo or body wash could be causing you acne? Dermatologists say many shampoos cause breakouts along the hairline, shoulders and back. […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

The Travel Mom saves us money at Atlantis in the Bahamas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Summer is in full swing and we are all looking at some ways to save money while having an awesome time. Our friend Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom joins Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe, from a fantastic place that has a way you can do that. ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

National HIV Testing Day at Walgreens

HOUSTON (KIAH) — National HIV Testing Day is Monday, June 27th. Dr. Kevin Ban, Chief Medical Officer of Walgreens joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe to provide more information about this important subject. ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston. ‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Children’s Museum Houston ‘Kidpendence Day’

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The stars and stripes will be in full effect at the Children’s Museum Houston as they get ready to celebrate our country’s 246th birthday! Before rockets glare and fireworks are in the air, exercise your right to be a kid for as long as possible with some good ole American fun. Don’t […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Summer skincare and athleisure must-haves

HOUSTON (KIAH) — ChicExecs’ lifestyle expert, Kiley Thomas, joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe to highlight summer skincare and athleisure must-haves. Take a look at the brands included in the segment. Momotaro Apotheca Momotaro Apotheca offers 100% certified organic and cruelty-free products for healing irritated skin in intimate areas of the body. The Momotaro Apotheca’s skincare line is […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

KIAH

Houston, TX
594
Followers
412
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

KIAH is your source for the latest Houston weather traffic and more.

 https://cw39.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy