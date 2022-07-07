ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

How continued SEC expansion would affect Tennessee football

By Blake Toppmeyer, John Adams and Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oFcIm_0gXTuOk900

When the SEC grew from 10 to 12 teams with the additions of Arkansas and South Carolina before the 1992 season, it didn't hamper Tennessee football's place in the conference.

Quite the opposite, in fact.

The conference split into divisions , and Tennessee thrived throughout the 1990s. Florida was the only SEC team to win more games than the Vols during that decade.

Since then, though, the SEC has continued to grow, and UT has slipped down the totem pole. The league will include 16 teams when Oklahoma and Texas join by the 2025 season, and, if current trends continue, Tennessee projects as a middle-of-the-pack team in that framework.

The Big Ten's seizure of Southern Cal and UCLA threatens to kick off another round of realignment and expansion , and while the SEC likely will be choosy about how it proceeds, history tells us that the conference will be open to smart expansion opportunities.

On this edition of " The Volunteer State ," Blake Toppmeyer of the USA TODAY Network and the News Sentinel's John Adams and Adams Sparks debate how continued SEC expansion may affect the Vols.

Subscribe to the The Volunteer State
iTunes | Google Play Music | Spreaker

Sparks projects that continued expansion would tie Tennessee to in the middle of the pack and narrow the opportunity to reclaim its place near the top of the conference. He notes that the addition of Texas A&M made the SEC stronger, and he expects Oklahoma, Texas and any future additions to do the same.

[ TOPPMEYER: SEC should eye further expansion to polish football prowess – on one condition ]

[ SPARKS: College football is turning into the NFL. And it’s OK to hate that. ]

[ ADAMS: History shows why a lofty Tennessee football preseason ranking could make Vols fans nervous ]

Adams, too, is skeptical that further expansion would do any grand favors for the Vols, but he adds that expansion would help keep SEC ahead of the Big Ten and others in the conference pecking order, which would benefit recruiting.

Toppmeyer offers a different take. He examines a five-pack of ACC teams that might interest the SEC: Clemson, Florida State, Miami, North Carolina and Virginia Tech. He says the Vols should expect to stack up fine against anyone in that quintet except for Clemson. Plus, he says, further SEC expansion might yield an SEC-only playoff, admission to which could be an attainable prize for the Vols.

[ WANT MORE OPINIONS FROM TOPPMEYER AND ADAMS? : Subscribe to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter for multiple exclusive columns each week ]

Later in the episode, the trio debates which two teams the SEC should focus on nabbing, if it wants to keep growing.

Sparks' picks: Clemson and Miami

Adams' picks : Clemson and Florida State

Toppmeyer's picks: Clemson and North Carolina

Where to listen to The Volunteer State

Apple

Spotify

iHeart

Google

Blake Toppmeyer is an SEC Columnist for the USA TODAY Network. John Adams is a senior columnist for the Knoxville News Sentinel. If you enjoy their coverage , consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it. Also, you can subscribe to The Volunteer State podcast for free so you won't miss an episode, or check out SEC Football Unfiltered , another podcast from Toppmeyer and Adams.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: How continued SEC expansion would affect Tennessee football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

4-Star QB Flips Commitment From Penn State To SEC Power

In April, four-star quarterback Marcus Stokes committed to Penn State. On July 7, however, he announced that he's flipping his commitment. After taking time to think about his options, Stoke decided that he wants to play college football at Florida. "First and foremost, I am very grateful for all of...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
DawgsDaily

Former Georgia Head Coach Returning to Sidelines

Former Georgia Football head coach Mark Richt is beloved in the city of Athens where he now resides having retired from coaching college football. Though his love, connection, and contribution to the game of football have not subsided in the years since he's left the sideline. Richt has spent several...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
North Carolina State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

Former 49ers Cornerback Passes Away At 43

On Friday, the San Francisco 49ers confirmed that former cornerback Jimmy Williams has passed away. He was 43 years old. William started his college career at Vanderbilt as a running back before eventually switching over to cornerback. In 2001, the Buffalo Bills selected Williams in the sixth round of the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Game Haus

Schools the ACC Should Consider Adding

Conference realignment has been pushed into overdrive. Schools are hopping conferences, while leagues that arent the Big Ten and SEC are scrambling. The ACC is negotiating a cross-conference championship with the ACC, but also is having teams rumored to leave. They may need to add schools if some exit. Here are Schools the ACC should consider adding.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Adams
On3.com

Las Vegas releases odds on next schools to next accept offers from SEC, Big Ten

The Big Ten and SEC have their options if they decide to expand further in conference realignment. Friday, Las Vegas oddsmakers weighed in on who could be next. Bovada released odds for the next school to accept invitations to join the Big Ten or SEC. Notre Dame and Oregon are the heavy favorites to join the Big Ten at +150 each, while Clemson and Florida State lead the potential SEC targets at +250 apiece. Miami is close behind at +325.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec Football#College Football#American Football#Sec#Vols#Texas A M
ESPN

How Shane Beamer got South Carolina football rolling so quickly

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- As a guest last August at one of South Carolina's football practices, Michael Vick found himself nodding along with nearly every word. Shane Beamer, the Gamecocks' first-year head coach, was addressing his team, and his message, his mannerisms, his conviction -- really, everything -- took Vick back in time, all the way back to their days as teammates at Virginia Tech more than two decades ago.
NFL
247Sports

College football realignment: SEC expansion ignites strong media reaction

College football realignment is a hot-button topic heading into conference media days as leagues scramble to add — and maintain — following landmark recent expansion moves by the SEC and Big Ten. TV contracts, brand stability and increasing revenue figures are the primary talking points as the nation's two budding superconferences continue to grow and move forward into a new era.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Google
247Sports

Parents show love for Arkansas coach Sam Pittman

Former Razorback linebacker Nicholas Thomas-Smith made a tweet a few days ago about Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman and how he knows how to win over parents. That appears to be especially true when it comes to their mothers. Pittman has developed a reputation for his authenticity with recruits and current players.
ARKANSAS STATE
DawgsDaily

Sham Umarov Commits to Tennessee over Georgia

One of the nation's premier offensive line prospects, Sham Umarov has committed to Tennessee over the likes of Georgia and Michigan State. Umarov is one of the higher-ranked players in the state of Georgia, residing at Denmark high school. He's originally of Scandinavian decent, now in the states, Umarov burst onto the national recruiting scene heading into his junior season. Now, a rising senior, he will be taking his talents to Tennessee in college.
KNOXVILLE, TN
BamaCentral

2022 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview: No. 7 Auburn

The Iron Bowl. There's not much that needs to be said about the significance of this game each year to the people in the state of Alabama. Last year's game turned out to be one of the most epic in the rivalries history with the first overtime Iron Bowl ending in the Crimson Tide's favor in a 24-22 victory in 4OT. It was a game that Alabama head coach Nick Saban said he would always cherish.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Gators make major jump up 247Sports team recruiting rankings

The Florida Gators opened the day on Thursday with their 2023 recruiting class ranked No. 43 in the country according to 247Sports team recruiting rankings. However, after landing a pair of North Florida four-star recruits back to back within minutes of each other in quarterback Marcus Stokes and running back Treyaun Webb, the Gators saw their class ranking skyrocket up to No. 26 overall.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
343K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy