The new Miss Kentucky hopes to inspire children through reading

courtesy Rob Metzger / Springfield, Ky. native Hannah Edelen was crowned, Miss Kentucky.

In mid -June Springfield native and Northern Kentucky teacher, Hannah Edelen was crowned Miss Kentucky. Arts reporter Cheri Lawson talked with Edelen about her story and how she hopes to use her platform to inspire children to change the world through reading

