Kentucky State

The new Miss Kentucky hopes to inspire children through reading

By WEKU
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
courtesy Rob Metzger / Springfield, Ky. native Hannah Edelen was crowned, Miss Kentucky.

In mid -June Springfield native and Northern Kentucky teacher, Hannah Edelen was crowned Miss Kentucky. Arts reporter Cheri Lawson talked with Edelen about her story and how she hopes to use her platform to inspire children to change the world through reading

Cheri is a broadcast producer, anchor, reporter, announcer and talk show host with over 25 years of experience.

