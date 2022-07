ORLANDO, Fla. - Hawaiian Airlines is suspending its service between Orlando and Honolulu less than two years after launching non-stop flights at Orlando International Airport. In a tweet to a passenger whose flight was canceled, Hawaiian Airlines said: "We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience to your travel plans. We have made the difficult decision to suspend our flights between Orlando and Honolulu."

ORLANDO, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO