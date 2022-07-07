ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadly fire at Frayser home caused by arson, officials say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a house fire was intentionally set in Frayser.

The fire broke out late Wednesday night in the 4400 block of Suncrest Drive, according to Memphis Fire officials.

Fire crews responded 10:19 p.m., and the fire was under control by 10:30 p.m.

When FOX13′s crew arrived, the house was completely charred with debris and belongings lining the street.

Crime scene tape was wrapped around the property.

Neighbors told FOX13 that a family had lived in the home but moved out on Sunday.

MPD said no firefighters were injured in the blaze, but a dead person was found in the living room during a search.

The victim’s age and sex have not been determined, and their identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The cause of death is pending the Shelby County Medical Examiner’s Report, MFD said.

The home sustained $32,000 in damage.

MFD said the fire was arson.

Anyone with anyone should call 901-528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

