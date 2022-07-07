ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Drake, Jeff Bezos reflect on humble beginnings: ‘Gotta start somewhere’

By Nika Shakhnazarova
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjFzQ_0gXTrWfM00
Drake's first mixtape, Room for Improvement, debuted in 2006. Getty Images

Rapper Drake and billionaire Jeff Bezos took a minute to pause and reflect on how far they’ve come.

The “God’s Plan” hitmaker, 35, took to Instagram to bond with the Amazon founder over their humble beginnings, sharing a photo of himself at the start of his career, as well as a picture of Bezos in the early days of Amazon.

“Gotta start somewhere,” Drake wrote alongside the images, one of which shows him in front of a door marked 1503 — reportedly his first apartment in Toronto, Canada.

Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, previously mentioned his first condo on his 2015 hit track, “Know Yourself.”

The post caught Bezos’ eye as the business magnate rushed to the comments section.

“Started from the bottom now we’re here,” Bezos said in reference to Drake’s 2013 smash hit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OhydA_0gXTrWfM00
Jeff Bezos founded Amazon on July 5, 1994.

“Holyyy Jeff knows about the man dem nobody can chat to me today!!! Big Bezos in the comments,” Drake responded.

Bezos, the second richest man in the world, stepped down as CEO of Amazon last year to focus on his space travel company Blue Origin. His wealth is now valued at $131 billion.

The pair are no strangers to one another, having previously teamed up for business ventures and vacations together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jmHqz_0gXTrWfM00
The pair bonded over their humble beginnings on Instagram.

Bezos and Drake invested in the sports company Overtime, which racked up $80 million in capital earlier this year. The money goes toward paying athletes and hiring new staff for the company’s teen basketball league, Overtime Elite, CBS News reported.

And to ring in the new year in style, the pair made a splash in St. Barts where they joined a host of other A-listers, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Meek Mill, and Jake Paul, Page Six exclusively revealed.

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

Rihanna Is the Only Billionaire I Support

Listen, do I think it’s right or in any way morally defensible that the top 0.01% richest individuals hold 11% of the world’s total wealth? No. Do I think we’d all be better off if we prioritized funding schools and libraries and making sure people can get life-saving health care without bankrupting themselves, rather than letting Jeff Bezos vibe out in space? Yes. These things are important to me, and yet, when I heard that Rihanna was poised to become the world’s youngest self-made woman billionaire, I involuntarily fist-pumped. What is wrong with me?
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Drake & Jeff Bezos Bond Over Their Humble Beginnings: ‘Started From The Bottom Now We’re Here’

What does one of the world’s wealthiest businessmen have in common with one of modern hip-hop music’s most celebrated artists? A lot more than you might think. In an unexpected Instagram bonding moment Wednesday (July 6), Jeff Bezos and Drake shared their respects for each other’s inspiring success stories, both of which started with humble beginnings and ended in international acclaim.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aubrey Graham
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Meek Mill
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Jake Paul
Person
Drake
Essence

Beyoncé And Jay Z’s Twins, Rumi And Sir Carter, Turn 5

We’re looking back at adorable family photos featuring the youngest Carters. Just months after the roll-out of her most recent solo studio album Lemonade, Beyoncé broke the internet when she announced she was pregnant with twins. A few months later on June 13, she gave birth to Rumi and Sir Carter, who turn 5 years old today!
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Where Is Suge Knight Now?

In the ’90s, Death Row Records was a huge deal and the epitome of Black entrepreneurship. Almost every rapper wanted to work with the label after it had essentially packaged the likes of Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre into superstars. At the helm of the highly profitable company was Suge Knight, who was almost like …
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Origin#Overtime
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch

Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
THEATER & DANCE
TMZ.com

Corey Gamble Grabs Handful of Kris Jenner While Partying in Capri

What? That's totally what Kris Jenner's bf Corey Gamble could've been whispering while getting super cozy with her during a party in Capri!. The Kardashians matriarch and her man are kicking it off the Italian island and, of course, they're doing it big ... on Tommy Hilfiger's yacht. Kris greeted the designer with big fat air kisses when they arrived.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
hotnewhiphop.com

Azealia Banks Calls Beyoncé A Creep Who Watches Everything She Does

Azealia Banks is getting a lot of deserved praise right now. She has always been a champion for house music and her early work certainly fits within that genre. Some fans believe her contributions to house music are immense and that Beyoncé and Drake's latest forays into house music can be attributed to Banks' influence.
MUSIC
TODAY.com

Justin Timberlake shares a rare photo of sons ... and they're just like dad

Justin Timberlake celebrated Father’s Day with his little protégés. On Sunday, the singer posted a photo of his sons, Silas, 7 and Phineas, who will turn 2 next month, sharing a piano bench. The brothers appear to be performing an adorable duet. “My two favorite melodies,” Timberlake...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Mel Gibson, 66, Steps Out With GF Rosalind Ross, 31, & Son Lars, 5, For Frozen Yogurt In Malibu: Rare Photos

Mel Gibson may be an award-winning actor/director, but he also lists proud papa on his resume, as the Hollywood heavyweight is the father to nine children! On Saturday, June 25, the 66-year-old star proved he is a doting dad once again by treating his youngest, son Lars, five, to some ice cream in Malibu. The darling duo were joined by Mel’s girlfriend and Lars’ mother, Rosalind Ross, 31.
MALIBU, CA
Page Six

Page Six

123K+
Followers
14K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy