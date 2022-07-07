ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Pound bounces on Boris Johnson’s resignation plan

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sRmhX_0gXTqaHb00
Financial News

The pound lifted higher on Thursday morning after news broke that Boris Johnson will quit as leader of the Conservative Party.

Sterling and UK stocks all strengthened as investors hoped the news will spell relief for UK assets, which have come under heavy pressure in recent months.

The pound slid to a two-year low against the US dollar on Wednesday.

However, it moved 0.88% higher against the dollar to 1.201 on Thursday while it also rose by 0.74% to 1.177 against the euro.

Mike Owens, global sales trader at Saxo Markets, said: “We’ve seen GBP pop higher on news that Boris Johnson has decided to resign as prime minister.

“Although predominately driven by the strong dollar, another less significant factor pushing the pound lower over recent weeks has been the political uncertainty, so I think we can expect to see some relief being priced into the UK currency as more details of Johnson’s plan to step down are announced.

“Financial markets prefer certainty and this situation is no different.”

He added that UK stocks were also in positive territory but that this should not be linked too directly to the political backdrop.

“We also see the FTSE 250 hitting the highs of the session, although it’s a strong morning for European equities in general and difficult to attribute much of the move to the political headlines.”

Matthew Ryan, head of market strategy at Ebury, said: “So far, GBP has taken the political uncertainty in its stride and actually posted modest gains this morning on the headlines that Johnson was planning to resign.

“Markets were already fully expecting him to go but news of an imminent resignation, and the avoidance of a likely messy and potentially ugly removal from office, has given the pound a modest leg up.”

Nevertheless, the pound still remains in a historically weak position against other major international currencies.

Walid Koudmani, chief market analyst at XTB, said: “Make no mistake, the pound remains severely weak due to the dire state of the UK economy which is underperforming its peers, likely to enter into a recession while the Bank of England refuses to hike interest rates aggressively to deal with the escalating inflation.

“The UK index is attempting to find a clear direction as investors impatiently await further developments after the news of a massive exodus of ministers from his cabinet.

“One thing is for certain though, the new prime minister – whoever that is – has a massive job on their hands.”

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Boris Johnson phoned the Queen before resigning

The Queen will have been among the first to personally hear from Boris Johnson as he prepared to announce he is stepping down as Prime Minister. Mr Johnson made a courtesy call to the head of state on Thursday morning while she was at her Windsor Castle home, and is believed to have told her about his resignation.
U.K.
newschain

No referendum for at least a decade, say two Tory leadership contenders

Two former ministers in the running to become Prime Minister have said there should not be another vote on Scottish independence for at least another decade. Both Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid said on Sunday it should be at least 10 years before another referendum is held, flying in the face of the Scottish Government timetable that would see Scots head to the polls on the issue next October.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
newschain

Oprah Winfrey’s father Vernon dies aged 89

US TV star Oprah Winfrey’s father, Vernon Winfrey, has died at the age of 89. The presenter confirmed the news in an Instagram post that her father died in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday. “Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside I had the sacred honour of witnessing the man responsible...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Bank Of England#Interest Rates#Uk#The Conservative Party#Saxo Markets#European#Ebury
newschain

Prince of Wales stops off for ice cream on seaside visit

The Prince of Wales stopped off for an ice cream as he paid a visit to the seaside. Charles enjoyed a scoop of vanilla at the family-run Brucciani’s ice cream shop in Morecambe, Lancashire, on Friday. Amelia Brucciani, 16, who served the prince, said: “It is massively exciting.”
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Tiger Woods turns on the style during practice round at St Andrews

Tiger Woods ended his second practice round at St Andrews in style as he continued his preparations for the 150th Open Championship on Sunday. Woods, who won two of his three Open titles on the Old Course in 2000 and 2005, drove the green on the par-four 18th before leaving an eagle putt from around 20 feet short of the hole.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
newschain

Ukrainian official warns of ‘catastrophe’ in captured city

A Ukrainian regional official has warned of deteriorating living conditions in a city captured by Russian forces two weeks ago, saying Sievierodonetsk is without water, power or a working sewage system while the bodies of the dead decompose in hot apartment buildings. Governor Serhiy Haidai said the Russians are unleashing...
POLITICS
newschain

Nine Tories vie for leadership in contest for Johnson’s successor

Nine Tories have so far put themselves forward to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister, just days after a collapse in party support forced his resignation. Former health secretaries Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid have both pledged to slash corporation tax as they announced separate bids for the Tory leadership.
POLITICS
newschain

Defence Of Fort has Group targets after impressive winning debut

Peter Chapple-Hyam has been getting over a bout of influenza and could not have enjoyed a better tonic when Defence Of Fort made an impressive winning debut at Ascot on Saturday. The Newmarket handler watched the Starspangledbanner colt from his home and is hopeful he will progress into a potential...
ANIMALS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
143K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy