MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A recent uptick in COVID-19 cases has put mobile county into the high-risk category once again. According to ADPH's dashboard, in the last 7 days there is nearly a 28% positivity in tests throughout the state. We're seeing rates higher than the state average in counties in our viewing area. Mobile is at the state average, but Baldwin is showing a 30.9% positivity rate among those being tested and in Conecuh and Clarke counties it's even higher with a 37% and 40% positivity rate respectively among those tested.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO