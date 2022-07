NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - A Florida jury has ruled Zack Deaterly was justified in the 2016 fatal shooting of Candy the dog. Six years ago, Candy was killed by Zack Deaterly in front of her owner Rodney Jacobson. Deaterly alleged to deputies that the dog was in an attack stance and that he told Jacobson to get the dog off him.

