Columbus, OH

Scarlet Sunrise: Buckeyes priority defensive line target sets decision date

By Spencer Holbrook about 6 hours
Ohio State is still in the mix for Jason Moore. (Photo provided to On3 by Jason Moore)

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.

Buckeyes priority defensive line target sets decision date

Ohio State has been trending in the right direction with one of its top defensive line targets since his official visit in June. Now the Buckeyes are set to get an answer from four-star DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Maryland) star Jason Moore.

Moore will announce his decision — between Michigan, Penn State, Ohio State, Notre Dame and others — on Sunday evening at 7 p.m. He made that clear on his social media account Wednesday night.

Ohio State currently has just one defensive line commit in its class: in-state star Will Smith Jr. But the Buckeyes have a real chance to add Moore to that haul this weekend.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Buckeyes a 79.9-percent chance to land Moore, one of their top defensive line targets. They’ll find out for sure if they’re the winner of that recruitment on Sunday.

Top linebacker target trims list, includes Buckeyes

Four-star linebacker Troy Bowles, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound Florida native, announced his final three schools Wednesday.

He will decide between Ohio State, Georgia and Oklahoma on July 16. Bowles made an official visit to Ohio State on June 24 as part of the final weekend before the dead period in July.

He also took three unofficial visits from June 2021 to October 2021. Bowles camped with former linebackers coach Al Washington in Columbus last June and even with a new staff, it hasn’t changed Bowles’ stance on the Buckeyes.

“Ohio State has been on me heavy,” Bowles told On3. “Even after the departure of coach Washington, I kept in good contact and have a good relationship with them.”

Troy Bowles, the No. 2 ranked linebacker and No. 13 ranked player in Florida, has a chance to be the Buckeyes’ first linebacker commit in the 2023 class.

New Tim May Podcast episode

Ohio State has two new conference members. The Big Ten was aggressive in adding schools, an idea it shied away from at this time last year. And college football will never be the same.

The Big Ten made the move to add USC and UCLA, two traditional Pac-12 heavy-hitters, into the conference Thursday, getting its total membership to 16 schools — with the potential for more to be on the way.

So on the latest episode of the Tim May Podcast, Tim is bringing in a big-time guest to analyze the fallout of the latest round of expansion, one that includes the Big Ten. Tim is joined by Beau Bishop from 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, the flagship radio station for Ohio State football.

The two Columbus heavyweights break down every angle of the aggressive move by Kevin Warren and the Big Ten to add USC and UCLA, including where the Buckeyes have the biggest advantages over the rest of the league moving forward. You will not want to miss that and plenty more news and analysis and in another edition of the Tim May Podcast.

