Atlantic, IA

Anonymous Donor Provides Sunnyside Pool Passes to 12 Area Families

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Atlantic) An anonymous donor gave 12 families a free season pass at the Sunnyside Pool.

The Atlantic Park and Rec. Department, Atlantic City Hall, and Washington Elementary School facilitated the gift worth $1,440.

“In addition to others, this gift aligns with the belief that everyone deserves equitable access to recreational opportunities, a value held by the local, state, and national parks and recreation departments,” said Atlantic Parks and Recreation Director Bryant Rasmussen. “Parks and recreation departments should offer as many low-cost or no-cost opportunities as possible.”

Rasmussen said he would like to partner with other individuals and organizations interested in sponsoring similar opportunities. The donor hopes that hearing about the gift will “encourage others to do something good too.

Society
Western Iowa Today

Airports In 5 Iowa Cities Splitting $27 Million In Federal Grants

(Washington, DC) — The U-S Department of Transportation has announced five Iowa airports are splitting 27 million dollars in grants to improve passenger terminals. The Eastern Iowa Airport is getting nearly 20-and-a-half million to EXPAND its passenger terminal. The Des Moines Airport is getting five million dollars toward the construction of a new passenger terminal. The Dubuque Regional Airport is getting one-point-three million dollars to help pay for improvements to its terminal. The Washington Municipal Airport is getting nearly 130 thousand dollars for work on its general aviation terminal, and the Council Bluffs Municipal Airport is getting 112-thousand-500 dollars to improve accessibility. The money comes from the bipartisan infrastructure bill signed into law last year.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

