Anonymous Donor Provides Sunnyside Pool Passes to 12 Area Families

(Atlantic) An anonymous donor gave 12 families a free season pass at the Sunnyside Pool.

The Atlantic Park and Rec. Department, Atlantic City Hall, and Washington Elementary School facilitated the gift worth $1,440.

“In addition to others, this gift aligns with the belief that everyone deserves equitable access to recreational opportunities, a value held by the local, state, and national parks and recreation departments,” said Atlantic Parks and Recreation Director Bryant Rasmussen. “Parks and recreation departments should offer as many low-cost or no-cost opportunities as possible.”

Rasmussen said he would like to partner with other individuals and organizations interested in sponsoring similar opportunities. The donor hopes that hearing about the gift will “encourage others to do something good too.