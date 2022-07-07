ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Levy County history at a glance

 3 days ago

1853 March 14 – The County Commissioners agreed to purchase Moses Cason’s house in Levyville to serve as the Levy County Courthouse. The price paid was a total of $175,000 to be paid in three installments. 116 years...

Candidate Profile: Winn Webb, County Commission District 4

Candidate Name: Winn Webb. Office Sought: County Commission, District 4. Education: High School plus some college credits. Occupation: Retired law enforcement officer. Community Involvement: Served as past president of the Floral City Elementary Parents Teachers Organization, past member and treasurer of the Floral City Water Association, former Little League coach, former member of the Salvation Army Advisory Board, Crime Stoppers of Citrus County, past member of Floral City Lions Club and Agriculture Alliance of Citrus County. I am currently active with, and a Charter member of the American Legion Post 225 of Floral City, a member of the National Rifle Association, the National Association of Law Enforcement Officers and the Floral City Heritage Council. My wife and I are active members of Seven Rivers Church in Lecanto.
Worthington best choice to lead county

Stacey Worthington is the one candidate in this race that stands head and shoulders above the others in the District 2 County Commission race. She is intelligent, well-educated and highly motivated. I have found that she will sink her teeth into anything she sets her mind to. As a past...
Candidate Profile: Stacey Worthington, County Commission District 2

Candidate Name: Stacey Worthington. Office Sought: County Commission, District 2. Education: Crystal River High School graduate, University of Central Florida Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and St. Leo University of Arts in Accounting. Occupation: Bookkeeper. Community Involvement: Boys & Girls Clubs of Citrus County (BGCC) board member, past BGCC...
ENDORSEMENT l Worthington top choice for County Commission District 2

Editor’s note: The publisher, as well as select members of the editorial board who had a conflict of interest, did not participate in these candidate interviews as well as the selection of endorsements. Here is a link to her column explaining this: https://tinyurl.com/ycdp56pr. Endorsement decisions are based on multiple interviews conducted with each candidate by the board and staff. Candidates not endorsed by the editorial board of the Chronicle are encouraged to submit a rebuttal to letters@chronicleonline.com no later than Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. All rebuttals submitted prior to the deadline are guaranteed to publish no later than Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, the day before Election Day. The Republican primary race for County Commission District 2 pits two political newcomers, Diana Finegan and Stacey Worthington against each other in the race to fill the commission seat being vacated by Ron Kitchen Jr., who has chosen to not run again. The winner of this race will face no-party candidate Paul Grogan in the November General Election. There are many similarities between the candidates. The two are both long-time Citrus residents who attended Citrus County schools before attending college outside the county. Both have involvement in a number of Citrus County organizations, and both candidates have small business experience as co-owners with their husbands of local air-conditioning businesses.
Webb open minded, sensitive to citizens concerns

After I completed my enlistment in the U.S. Marine Corps, I moved to Citrus County. That was 46 years ago. I worked here, retired here and have been blessed to live in such a wonderful place. During that time, I have seen many changes in Citrus County. Some good, some...
For a better Citrus, vote Finegan

Diana Finegan has been a true leader in Citrus County for more than 20 years and she has what it takes to lead our county as County Commissioner for District 2. I had the opportunity to work with Diana for 12 years as she was the CEO of CASA (Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association) and she hired me as the fiscal manager.
Voters will be best served by Bays

Citrus County Voters have the opportunity to elect a very accomplished woman to the County Commission. I urge everyone to vote for Rebecca Bays who is running to represent District 4. All voters in every party can cast a vote for Rebecca in the upcoming primary. I have had the...
Candidate Profile: Diana Lynn Finegan, County Commission District 2

Candidate Name: Diana Lynn Finegan. Office Sought: County Commission, District 2. Education: Bachelor of Science in Education, Magna Cum Laude, from the University of North Dakota, Certificate of Achievement in Supervisory Leadership from Rollins College, Orlando, Leadership Citrus (2004), Citrus Memorial Health College Intern Program (2007) and New Testament Christian School.
Murphy has my vote for District 4 BOCC

I had the opportunity to attend the political forum sponsored by the Chronicle on June 30, 2022. While listening to the candidates, who are asking for our vote in the race for District 4 County Commision seat, I was struck by a couple of things. When asked what some of the biggest challenges facing Citrus County, all were in agreement that road conditions were a major problem, which has been ignored by the BOCC for over 20 years.
County commission candidates in chamber spotlight

The five candidates for county commission were in the spotlight Friday when they were peppered with questions during a Citrus County Chamber of Commerce luncheon. About 175 people attended the bi-annual primary candidate forum held at the Citrus Hills Golf & Country Club in Hernando. Attending were Republicans Diana Finegan...
An election message to voters

We are about eight weeks from the Aug. 23 Primary Election. The candidates are qualified, the election workers are hired, the early vote sites and polling locations are secured, and the ballots are ordered. On July 8, the overseas and military vote by mail ballots will be mailed and on...
ENDORSEMENT l Murphy well-suited for County Commission District 4

With Scott Carnahan stepping aside, the race for Citrus County Board of County Commissioners District 4 was anticipated to attract candidates ready to make change. All three candidates acknowledge that the animosity of the current board was part of their decision to toss their hat in the ring. Rebecca Bays...
Candidate Profile: Joseph "Joe" Faherty, School Board, District 5

Candidate Name: Joseph “Joe” Faherty. Office Sought: School Board, District 5. Education: Master of Arts Business and Organizational Security and Bachelor of Science Behavioral Science. Occupation: Deputy Sheriff School Resource Officer. Community Involvement: Board of Directors Citrus Boys & Girls Club. Top three priorities of campaign: A safe...
Faherty is right choice for School Board

Whether you support Joe Faherty for Citrus County School Board District 5 or someone else (or haven’t yet made up your mind), it’s well worth taking the time to read what he's all about, talk with him and understand what Joe Faherty is actually proposing to do for our School District.
Murphy has citizens interests at heart

John Murphy and I have been members of the Rotary Club of Inverness for many years. Not only was John Murphy a very competent past president, but he has led the club in raising funds for its many charitable purposes. He has also done wonderful things with the members of the Boy Scouts.
Candidate Profile: Edward “Ed” C. Spaight, County Judge Group 1

Candidate Name: Edward “Ed” C. Spaight. Office Sought: County Judge Group 1. Education: Western New England College School of Law, Juris Doctor, Magna cum laude, 2001; Siena College, BA, Cum laude, 1992. Occupation: Attorney, chief assistant public defender for Citrus County. Community Involvement: Citrus County Bar Association, president...
Murphy can provide leadership we need

I am supporting John Murphy for County Commission District 4 because I believe he is the right person for the job. His participation in the community through all the organizations he supports give him insight into many of the issues people encounter here in Citrus County. He will bring new insights to the commission and new ideas that may benefit our residents.
County may have new public works director

County commissioners Tuesday will consider approving the confirmation of Mary Jensen as the county’s new public works director. In all, 10 applicants submitted their application for the DPW director position left vacant by Randall Olney. The county has not yet filled the Assistant DPW Director position vacated by Larry Brock, who retired after 34 years.
