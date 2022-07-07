Levy County history at a glance

Editor’s note: The publisher, as well as select members of the editorial board who had a conflict of interest, did not participate in these candidate interviews as well as the selection of endorsements. Here is a link to her column explaining this: https://tinyurl.com/ycdp56pr. Endorsement decisions are based on multiple interviews conducted with each candidate by the board and staff. Candidates not endorsed by the editorial board of the Chronicle are encouraged to submit a rebuttal to letters@chronicleonline.com no later than Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. All rebuttals submitted prior to the deadline are guaranteed to publish no later than Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, the day before Election Day. The Republican primary race for County Commission District 2 pits two political newcomers, Diana Finegan and Stacey Worthington against each other in the race to fill the commission seat being vacated by Ron Kitchen Jr., who has chosen to not run again. The winner of this race will face no-party candidate Paul Grogan in the November General Election. There are many similarities between the candidates. The two are both long-time Citrus residents who attended Citrus County schools before attending college outside the county. Both have involvement in a number of Citrus County organizations, and both candidates have small business experience as co-owners with their husbands of local air-conditioning businesses.

