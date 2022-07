Small Cleveland police agencies in compliance with consent decree, but lack civilian oversight, according to commission analysis. cleveland.com: Lewis Katz, the John C. Hutchins Professor Emeritus of Law, discussed the consent decree between the city of Cleveland and the U.S. Justice Department, aimed at reforming and shaping Cleveland police’s policies. “I think the important thing at this point is to make sure that the complaint bureaus are set up properly and properly publicized within each department so that persons who have complaints can raise them and have them properly heard,” Katz said.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO