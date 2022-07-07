ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

The End of the Night review – Himmler’s secret summit with a Jewish leader

By Arifa Akbar
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uwCKZ_0gXTmtNe00
Chillingly polite … Richard Clothier as Heinrich Himmler in Park theatre’s The End of the Night.

In the dying days of the second world war, a secret meeting took place between the SS chief Heinrich Himmler and Norbert Masur, a German-born Swede and representative of the World Jewish Congress.

Ben Brown bases this tense drama on that encounter, brokered by a physiotherapist, Felix Kersten, who worked as Himmler’s masseur. Masur sought to persuade Himmler to free Jews from terror and incarceration in the concentration camps; Himmler was strategising on how to rehabilitate his global reputation in the face of a now inevitable Allied victory, while ostensibly staying loyal to Hitler.

Directed by Alan Strachan, this Original Theatre company production was filmed during its run at the Park theatre in London earlier this year and works well on screen, the camera intensifying and focusing its drama. Nazi history has been well mined for stories but Brown’s finely researched script rarely falls into over-familiarity and still manages to shock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J6Unr_0gXTmtNe00
Silent horror … Ben Caplan as Norbert Masur in The End of the Night. Photograph: Mark Douet

Richard Clothier’s Himmler is a neat bespectacled man – a wolfish, chillingly polite officer in full uniform who insists that he has never had the personal grudge against Jews that Hitler bears. His real antagonists, he says, are the “Bolsheviks” but soon enough he is railing over the Jewish presence in Germany, calling it “alien” and blaming it for the losses of the first world war. Clothier gives a striking and sinister performance, keeping a creepily decorous, clipped tone to his voice though we feel the venom beneath. What is most chilling is his unbending, blinded certainty. Ben Caplan, as Masur, emanates silent horror but also a clenched indignation and both men’s performances burn with conviction.

The occasionally arty camera shots are rather cheesy but the human drama is gripping enough to forgive these annoyances. The final scene features a personal testimony from Jeanne Bommezjin (Olivia Bernstone), a prisoner who is freed from Ravensbrück as a result of this meeting. Her understated account carries such sorrow but also an exhilarating sense of finally – unbelievably – being liberated.

Comments / 10

Related
The Guardian

Operation Black Door review – immersive wartime show is a damp squib

Chaotic and disappointing, this app-based immersive production lacks the basics of good storytelling. Tension is nonexistent, the interactive elements are limited, the incongruous sci-fi framing is ridiculous, and the poorly organised structure is frustratingly restrictive. The concept of this time-travel treasure hunt is that certain mysteries of the second world...
MOVIES
The Guardian

Futura review – Italian teens discuss their lives to come in subtle and complex study

This thoughtful documentary from a trio of Italian directors feels cut from the same cloth as Michael Apted’s long-running TV docuseries Up. Its three film-makers – the best known of them is Alice Rohrwacher, who made Happy as Lazzaro and The Wonders – travelled around Italy, top to toe, interviewing teenagers. Their film gives gentle insights into Italian society, finding subtle and complex things to say about class and wealth inequality.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Ithaka review – intriguing portrait of the campaign to free Julian Assange

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange remained in the public consciousness, even while he was out of sight, hunkered down in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, with the threat of extradition to the US hanging over him. But this film is not about Assange so much as it is about the members of his family who found themselves thrust into the public eye as the spokespeople for the campaign for his release.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heinrich Himmler
OK! Magazine

Prince William Delivers STUNNING ULTIMATUM To Ailing Queen, Demands She Banish Disgraced Son Prince Andrew Or He'll 'Withdraw' From Public Event

Prince William has emerged as the royal who wants to protect the British monarchy.In a stunning move, OK! has learned the second in line to the throne resorted to a rare and private ultimatum to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, after disgraced sex pest Prince Andrew made a Machiavellian bid to return to public life.William, the 39-year-old father of three and husband of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, told the ailing Queen it was “him or me” when slippery Andrew tried to slide his way into formal ceremonies at the Garter Day service last Monday.At the eleventh hour and unbeknownst the wider...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#End Of The Night#Bears#Jewish#Ss#German#Swede#World#Allied#Nazi
allthatsinteresting.com

The Little-Known Story Of Traudl Junge, Adolf Hitler’s Favorite Secretary

Traudl Junge thought of Adolf Hitler as a father figure and a friend — claiming she had no idea about the Holocaust until after World War II ended and the Führer was dead. As the Allied forces closed in on the Nazi regime and its occupied territory, Hitler surrounded himself with only his closest colleagues. By the final 10 days of his life, he lived in an underground air raid shelter in Berlin with a small fraction of his following — including his personal secretary, Traudl Junge.
WORLD WAR II
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Germany
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
ohmymag.co.uk

The disturbing truth of Auschwitz’s experiment on twin children

The dark times of the holocaust still send shivers down the spines of many. With the mass genocide of the prisoners, some comrades of Hitler took pleasure in inflicting pain. One such individual was Josef Mengele. For a justified reason, the infamous scientist in the team of Hitler’s army, Mengele was termed the ‘Angel of Death’ by the survivors of Auschwitz camp.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Putin challenges the West to try and take on Russia’s army, declaring ‘They want to beat us on the battlefield – let them try’ as he accuses the US of ‘decades of extreme aggression’

Vladimir Putin has vowed to defeat the West on the 'battlefield' and suggested he could escalate the war in Ukraine. The Russian leader announced at a televised meeting with MPs this afternoon: 'Today we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield. 'Well, what can I say -...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Revealed: How SS overlord Heinrich Himmler developed the Final Solution after feeling 'sympathy' for Nazi troops ordered to shoot dead 33,000 Jews at 1941 Babi Yar massacre... and thinking: 'there must be another way to do this'

The Final Solution was developed after Heinrich Himmler witnessed the horror of the Babi Yar massacre of more than 33,000 Jews and decided 'there has got to be another way of doing this', historian James Holland said. Babi Yar, a ravine on the edge of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, became...
POLITICS
LiveScience

Face of wealthy Bronze-Age Bohemian woman revealed in stunning reconstruction

Researchers have reconstructed the face of a petite, dark-haired woman who was among the richest residents of Bronze-Age Bohemia. The woman was buried with five bronze bracelets, two gold earrings and a three-strand necklace of more than 400 amber beads. Also entombed with her were three bronze sewing needles. She was part of the Únětice culture, a group of peoples from early Bronze Age Central Europe known for their metal artifacts, including ax-heads, daggers, bracelets and twisted-metal necklaces called torcs.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Pope advises Catholic mothers to stop ironing their son’s shirts and push them to get married

The Pope has issued some tough love-style parenting advice for frustrated, but “overprotective” mothers with adult sons who simply won’t “leave the nest”.Pope Francis told Catholic mothers during a Mass service to mark the end of the 10th World Meeting of Families that they should stop ironing their son’s shirts and encourage them to go and get married.He also urged adult men not to “take the easy road” and return to their mothers in “moments of difficulty”.The 85-year-old head of the Catholic Church, who has never been married and has no children, said: “We see so many young men who...
RELIGION
The Guardian

The Guardian

349K+
Followers
83K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy