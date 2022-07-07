ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Sam Darnold Trade Continues to Age Magnificently For Jets

By Max Goodman
JetsCountry
JetsCountry
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JnZr5_0gXTmjnc00

The Sam Darnold trade was already aging well for the Jets.

Gang Green was able to get rid of a struggling quarterback, kick off a new era by opening the door for Zach Wilson while securing three draft picks (a second-round pick, fourth-rounder and sixth-rounder) in the process.

Seeing what the Panthers sent to the Browns for Baker Mayfield on Wednesday made that deal look even better for New York.

Carolina traded a fifth-round pick to Cleveland for Mayfield. That's it. They're also picking up a significant portion of his salary for this season. The Jets are off the hook with Darnold financially. The USC product is set to make just under $19 million in 2022 with Carolina.

Obviously every trade is different. Cleveland picking up some of Mayfield's salary is a big reason why the draft compensation was nothing more than a fifth-rounder. The situation in Cleveland with Deshaun Watson played a role as well. That doesn't change the way the Jets and their fan base will look back on the Darnold trade for years to come.

It's truly remarkable what general manager Joe Douglas was able to get in return for a quarterback that failed to live up to expectations in New York and seems destined to ride the bench with his new team going forward.

New York still has a lot of work to do. Wilson hasn't proven that he's the answer under center yet and this is still a franchise with the longest postseason drought in the sport. That trade—along with the Jamal Adams-Seahawks deal—have aged like fine wine for Douglas and his staff, though.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FastBreak on FanNation

Russell Westbrook Could Reportedly Be Traded To A Shocking Team

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski made a recent appearance on NBA Today, and he reported an interesting possibility about Russell Westbrook. "You look at where there's cap space right now," Wojnarowski said. "A team like San Antonio could be a facilitator right now in a let's say a Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving deal between the teams. They have the cap space. Now, you would have to incentivize them at a pretty high level."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Can Baker Mayfield win Carolina QB competition vs. Sam Darnold?

EDITOR'S NOTE: In "Bucky's Blueprint," Bucky Brooks, a former NFL player, scout and executive, pulls back the curtain on front offices around the league to reveal how teams assess players and build rosters and franchises. It is rare for NFL teams to stage a real quarterback competition without the cards...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Rutherford, NJ
Football
City
East Rutherford, NJ
State
New York State
East Rutherford, NJ
Sports
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Reacts To Baker Mayfield trade

NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield has finally been traded. The Carolina Panthers - who've been linked to Mayfield all offseason - acquired Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday. All they had to give up was a fifth-round pick. Mayfield now enters a quarterback room featuring Sam Darnold and third-round draft...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Aging#American Football#Usc
Yardbarker

Drew Brees Meeting in Miami????

In 2021 Miami had on of the worst offensive lines in the league. Thankfully the team addressed the problem in a big way by bringing in All Pro Offensive Tackle Terron Armstead. Armstead and the Dolphins agreed to a 5 year contract that can be potentially be worth up to $87.5 million after incentives.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers' new tattoo: What does it all mean?

Aaron Rodgers has been on this earth for 38 years and has played in the NFL for 17 of them. Through all those years, he's resisted the urge to get a tattoo — until now. Rodgers took to social media on Wednesday to post his new unique-looking tattoo, and Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe tried their best to decipher the meaning behind the art while sharing their opinions on the matter.
NFL
FOX Sports

Is Cam Newton's career over after Baker Mayfield trade?

Cam Newton is regarded as the greatest quarterback in Carolina Panthers history. His career résumé with the team includes an MVP award in 2015, three Pro Bowl selections, and a First-Team All-Pro nod. He's also the record-holder for most rushing TDs by a quarterback in NFL history (75), most rushing TDs by a quarterback in a season (14), and most rushing attempts (1,118).
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

76ers appear to pull disrespectful move on Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers are Febrezing their team of the last remaining traces of Ben Simmons. New 76ers forward Danuel House shared a post to his Instagram Story this week revealing that he will be wearing the No. 25 jersey for the team next season. Of course, that is also the number Simmons wore throughout his career in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
JetsCountry

JetsCountry

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
704
Post
278K+
Views
ABOUT

JetsCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Jets

 https://www.si.com/nfl/jets

Comments / 0

Community Policy