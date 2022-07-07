ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Jack Gardner, public servant, gone at 88

Inquirer and Mirror
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(July 7, 2022) Charles John “Jack” Gardner, of Nantucket, died Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. He was 88. Jack was born at Nantucket Cottage Hospital on West Chester Street March 31, 1934 and was an 11th generation Nantucket native. He was the...

www.ack.net

Barnstable Patriot

Early Files: 1,000 people check out new Craigville Beach bathhouse in 1932

Early Files includes stories from the archives of the Barnstable Patriot. At a meeting of the Unitarian Parish in this village (Barnstable), the following business was transacted: The Parish Committee was empowered to supply the pulpit as long as funds could be procured. The vote of the last meeting to raise $600 by taxation, was reconsidered. It was voted to repair the meeting house and tax the pews for the same, and to raise $350 for that purpose. (Note: Of the 64 pew holders in the parish, only six attended the meeting.)
BARNSTABLE, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Slow going for long-distance paddleboarder

(July 8, 2022) It’s been tough slogging for Adam Nagler on his paddleboard over the past day. He departed from Cape May, New Jersey at 9:58 a.m. Friday and nine hours later had traveled approximately 21 miles up the southern coast of New Jersey. As of 8:15 p.m., Nagler was about 10 miles south of Ocean City.
NANTUCKET, MA
City
Nantucket, MA
Nantucket, MA
Obituaries
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
point2homes.com

7 Parker Drive, Wareham, Plymouth County, MA, 02571

Updated Ranch on .23 Acres In Quiet Wareham Neighborhood Close to Beaches, Shopping and Highway. Recent Updates In The Last Year INCLUDE: Kitchen-New Appliances(refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove, microwave and stackable washer/dryer), Center Island With Butcher Block Top, All Base Cabinets, New Floor and Slider. Master Bedroom-New Flooring and New Window. Master Bedroom Has Been Framed(as is) For A Walk in Closet and 2 Smaller Closets. Mudroom/Office Has Been Framed (as is)With New Door And Window. Main Bath Upgrades Include Toilet, Lighting, Walls, Doors, and Hardware. Electrical Has Been Updated .Exterior Upgrades-Whole House has Been Vinyl Sided, New Front Door and Storm Door. Roof Approximately 3 Years Old. Some Minor Cosmetic Finishes Still To Be Done Being Sold As Is. First Showing At Open House Saturday July 9th From 11:00-12:30. Don't Miss This Charming Home!!!
WAREHAM, MA
Barnstable Patriot

Bourne Rail Trail project gets $499,000 grant to expand Cape Cod bike paths

BOURNE –The Bourne Rail Trail project recently received a $499,000 state grant that will help finance design and engineering work for phases 1 and 4 of the project, a proposed 6.5-mile path connecting the Shining Sea Bikeway in North Falmouth to the Cape Cod Canal Bikeway. The Baker-Polito administration...
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Lobsterfest Gala Will Honor Outer Cape Healthcare Heroes

PROVINCETOWN – Outer Cape Health Services has announced the return of its fundraising Lobsterfest Gala in Provincetown. The tenth annual Lobsterfest event is entitled “Honoring Our Healthcare Heroes.” The event was last held in-person in 2019 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The benefit raises funds for OCHS,...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
Person
Anna Gardner
Person
John Gardner
1420 WBSM

Cafeteria at Wareham’s Tobey Hospital Closed for Staff

WAREHAM — The cafeteria at Tobey Hospital in Wareham is now closed for dining due to ongoing labor shortages, although hospital employees are still preparing meals for patients, according to a statement provided to WBSM News by Southcoast Health. The company's two other hospitals, Charlton Memorial in Fall River...
WAREHAM, MA
capecod.com

Video and new details: Huge fire at historic Nantucket hotel draws response from Cape Cod firefighters

NANTUCKET – A massive fire tore through the historic Veranda House Hotel at 3 Step Lane on Nantucket Saturday morning. Two other structures were also heavily damaged in the blaze. No civilian injuries were reported but three firefighters were transported to the hospital but are expected to be okay. Under a mutual aid agreement a number of firefighters and apparatus from Cape Cod were ferrying to the island to assist Nantucket firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Porch Concert: Chris Hanson

Chris Hanson performs American folk music in the first Sunday porch concert co-sponsored by the Nantucket Community Music Center. Free.
NANTUCKET, MA
nbcboston.com

COVID Risk Increases in Boston, Most of Eastern Mass.

Five new Massachusetts counties jumped from low to medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A week ago, only Dukes County -- which includes Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard -- were in the medium risk category. But this week, Dukes County jumped into the high risk category and Barnstable, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Plymouth counties all went from low to medium risk. The rest of the state remains in the low risk category.
BOSTON, MA
#Parks And Recreation#Football Games#Athletics#Public Servant#Nantucket High School#Poets Corner Press
WBUR

Reckoning with the white supremacist march

This is the Radio Boston rundown for July 8. Tiziana Dearing is our host. We'll unpack the white supremacist march that occurred over Fourth of July weekend. Tito Jackson, former Boston City Councilor, joins us along with Joan Donovan, research director at Harvard's Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy and an expert in how extremist organizations organize and operate.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Injured osprey chick recovered and reunited with nest in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An injured osprey chick has been mended and reunited with its family in Falmouth thanks to a wildlife hospital and Eversource crew. The Cape Wildlife Center in Barnstable said they received an injured osprey chick last week after Falmouth Animal Control found it on the ground, beneath its nest.
FALMOUTH, MA
point2homes.com

4 Dunaskin Road, Centerville, Barnstable County, MA, 02632

This vintage ranch is just waiting for your restoration and design ideas. The home sits on a corner lot just 1.5 miles from Craigville Beach, and even closer to Four Seas Ice Cream. The adorable covered porch, white picket fence and blossoming flowers create the perfect setting. The front door leads into the eat in kitchen. There is a hallway leading to one bedroom, the bathroom and laundry area to the right of the kitchen. A second bedroom is directly off the kitchen, as well as a doorway to the back yard and entry to a small den/office area leading into the living room. The living room has access to the third bedroom and the covered porch. Property to be sold ''as is'', with all furnishings and contents. A new septic is needed and will be a Buyers' responsibility. Buyer(s) and Buyer(s)' agent to verify all information. Please do not walk the property without listing agent present.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
NewsBreak
Obituaries
365traveler.com

13 FUN THINGS TO DO IN PLYMOUTH MA YOU’LL LOVE

If you’re planning a trip to Boston or coastal New England, consider visiting Plymouth, Massachusetts to experience a place you’ve undoubtedly learned about, but may not have yet visited. Plymouth, Massachusetts takes its local history far beyond the textbooks, delving into the individuals, customs and aspirations that formed...
PLYMOUTH, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Race for Open Space hits Milestone Bog Saturday

(July 7, 2022) The Nantucket Conservation Foundation’s Race for Open Space returns to a completely in-person event Saturday after holding a virtual race in 2020 and last year’s hybrid event which featured a return to in-person racing along with a virtual component. “People are thrilled. We haven’t heard...
NANTUCKET, MA
budgettravel.com

Bucket List Beaches in Cape Cod for Summer 2022

Holidu, the search engine for holiday rentals, set its mission to find out what are the must-visit beaches in Cape Cod for this summer. Cape Cod is known as a summer hotspot and home to some of the most stunning beaches. So lay back in your Adirondack chair and let this list will take you on a journey through sandy shores, remote dunes, and sprawling coastlines. Start creating your perfect summer bucket list now with Holidu’s top Cape Cod beaches to help start your planning!
TRAVEL

