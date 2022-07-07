Nintendo Readies a Special-Edition 'Splatoon 3' Switch OLED

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have four new games between the various libraries available across consoles and PC. Unfortunately, none of the four games are all that noteworthy, and one, in fact, may be one of the worst additions to date. Of course, video game reviews are subjective, but platforms like Metacritic provide the closest thing we have to an objective opinion on video games through critical and user review aggregation. To this end, one of the aforementioned four games currently boasts Metacritic scores ranging from 57 to 59, depending on the platform, making it one of the lowest-rated games to ever be added to the subscription service. Why is it being added then? Well, it fills a very specific niche.

