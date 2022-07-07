Obama and Clinton midterm polling ominous for Biden's November election prospects

President Joe Biden 's poll numbers augur poorly for November's midterm elections , particularly when compared to former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton .

But pollsters speculate Biden's political fortunes could improve post-midterm cycle, at least according to trends set by his predecessors.

HIGHLAND PARK SHOOTING HEIGHTENS PRESSURE ON BIDEN TO CONFRONT CRIME

Past presidents have seen some rise in their approval ratings before their reelections, though not before their first midterm cycle, according to Marquette Law School's poll director, Charles Franklin. Obama, as well as former Presidents George W. Bush and Richard Nixon, are recent examples.

By contrast, Clinton and former President Ronald Reagan experienced an approval bounce almost immediately after their first midterm cycle, Franklin said. Donald Trump, George H.W. Bush, Jimmy Carter, and Gerald Ford did not.

"So if a recovery is possible, it is likely more than a year away," Franklin told the Washington Examiner .

Suffolk University Political Research Center Director David Paleologos predicted the historic pendulum swing against in-power Democrats will be "more pronounced" before then "as the economy continues to falter over the next three months."

Biden's current average approval is 39%, while his average disapproval is 56%, according to FiveThirtyEight . At the corresponding point in Obama's and Clinton's terms, Obama's approval was 47% and Clinton's was 46%. Democrats went on to lose 63 House seats in 2010 and 54 in 1994. Interestingly, Trump's approval was 42% this time in 2018, and Democrats gained 41 seats for that next Congress.

A Cook Political Report House analysis considers there to be 25 Democratic and eight Republican toss-up campaigns, as well as 11 lean-Republican races, seven of which have Democratic incumbents. It finds another 12 likely Republican contests, three seats of which are occupied by Democrats. It also assesses there to be three Senate toss-up bids, including those of Sens. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Raphael Warnock (D-GA), and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV).

Paleologos described Rhode Island's 2nd Congressional District, a previously "safe" Democratic seat that is now deemed a toss-up, as "the canary in the coal mine."

"The likely Republican nominee beat every possible Democrat by between 6 and 14 points," Paleologos said of a Suffolk University poll he conducted in June. "If 'safe seats' like this are in jeopardy for Democrats, 'toss-ups' will fare much worse."

"In that poll, 6 in 10 Rhode islanders revealed that they are driving less, eating out less often, and cutting back spending on clothes," he added. "Among those making [less than] $50,000 per year, these findings were around 10 points higher."

Suffolk University's Rhode Island poll is echoed nationally by a Monmouth University survey fielded last week. More than 4 in 10 people told pollsters they are struggling to maintain their financial standing, with a third citing inflation as their No. 1 concern, followed by 15% who listed gas prices. A majority additionally complained the federal government had hurt their families during the past six months regarding their policy priority and that Biden's agenda has not buoyed the middle class.

For Paleologos, Obama and Clinton were boosted by "rebranding" and having other names on their reelection campaign ballots.

"In the case of Clinton, he benefited from the presence of independent Ross Perot, who garnered substantial support such that Clinton could win states with 45%-47% of the vote," he said. "In Obama's reelection try, Hurricane Sandy in October helped Obama seal doubters with his genuine leadership. And Republican Mitt Romney was an awful candidate who got crushed by Hispanic voters, and some conservatives weren't motivated to vote for him."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has been needled about Democrats attempting to assert their dominance on abortion access and gun reform amid frustration with Biden's own responses.

"The president has been also very loud and also very focused on those two issues," she told reporters Wednesday en route to Ohio. "Now, with all of that said, the president believes there is more work to be done. ... He welcomes other voices in the Democratic Party, and he welcomes other voices in the Republican Party as well, to join him."

Jean-Pierre reiterated the day prior that Democrats, if dissatisfied, should vote in November so the party can maintain its majorities.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"This is a president that has been working tirelessly, day in and day out, since he's walked into this administration, fighting for the American public," she said, referring to executive and legislative action. "That is what matters to him. That is what is important — is delivering every way that he can to make sure that we get things done."