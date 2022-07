A Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope producer has explained why despite Mario, Peach, Luigi and more all returning as playable characters for the sequel, Yoshi won’t be present. Speaking to Nintendo Everything, producer Xavier Manzanares has commented on the decision to leave out Yoshi and how the roster was decided. “When we started to think about the team and the heroes, we didn’t want to go for, ‘Okay, we did it before, so we have to do the same thing again’ and trying to evolve what we had in Kingdom Battle. So it’s true as well for the heroes.”

