Search underway for person who shot, killed man on I-4 in Central Florida

Dead Man Dropped Off at Florida HospitalSCDN Graphics Department. On July 5, 2022, at 7:45 p.m., deputies responded to Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital at 9400 Turkey Lake Road regarding a shooting victim. Deputies learned the deceased male victim, John-John Villafane (DOB: 9/29/68), had been the passenger in a blue sedan on I-4 Eastbound between Osceola Parkway and State Road 528, when the driver says someone in another vehicle shot at them following an altercation. The driver took the victim to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO