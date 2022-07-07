ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Search underway for person who shot, killed man on I-4 in Central Florida

 3 days ago

South Carolina man missing for two months was killed by falling into factory shredder, coroner says

A 20-year-old man who went missing two months ago likely died after falling into a recycling plant shredder at the factory he worked at in South Carolina. In early May, Duncan Alexander Burrell-Gordon was reported missing by his family with his last known location being at his job at the Industrial Recovery & Recycling facility in Greer, South Carolina, located about 17 miles west of Spartanburg.
GREER, SC
UPDATE: Dead Man Dropped Off at Florida Hospital

Dead Man Dropped Off at Florida HospitalSCDN Graphics Department. On July 5, 2022, at 7:45 p.m., deputies responded to Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital at 9400 Turkey Lake Road regarding a shooting victim. Deputies learned the deceased male victim, John-John Villafane (DOB: 9/29/68), had been the passenger in a blue sedan on I-4 Eastbound between Osceola Parkway and State Road 528, when the driver says someone in another vehicle shot at them following an altercation. The driver took the victim to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
ORLANDO, FL
Florida State

