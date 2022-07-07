ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinton, MA

Hopkinton Today: Thursday, July 7

By Jerry Spar
hopkintonindependent.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. Following recent...

hopkintonindependent.com

MassLive.com

Disney suspends filming of movie in this Massachusetts town

Disney has delayed the production of a Halloween-themed movie in a Massachusetts town, officials announced Friday. The town of Norwood was informed Thursday that the filming of the Disney Halloween-themed movie, which was scheduled to take place in the community in August, has been suspended at this time, according to General Manager Tony Mazzucco.
NORWOOD, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Curbside Compost Collection Now Available in Worcester

WORCESTER - Curbside compost collection is available in Worcester, thanks to a partnership between Green Worcester Corps and Black Earth Compost. A search of multiple residential addresses in Worcester shows the going rate for weekly curbside compost pick up is $20.99 per month or bi-weekly at $15.99 per month. New subscribers can get $5 off their first monthly bill. To sign up, click here.
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

COVID Risk Increases in Boston, Most of Eastern Mass.

Five new Massachusetts counties jumped from low to medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A week ago, only Dukes County -- which includes Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard -- were in the medium risk category. But this week, Dukes County jumped into the high risk category and Barnstable, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Plymouth counties all went from low to medium risk. The rest of the state remains in the low risk category.
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Plans to convert landmark restaurant into four-story condominium building

The proposed redevelopment of a landmark restaurant site in Stoneham could prove the catalyst that catapults the community into compliance with new multi-family housing regulations imposed last year by state legislators. During a Planning Board meeting earlier this summer in Stoneham Town Hall, local businessman John Melkonian unveiled plans to...
STONEHAM, MA
Caught in Southie

Boston Carnival Community Kickoff at Carson Beach

Caribbean American Carnival Association of Boston is kicking off Carnival season right here in the neighborhood!. On Saturday, July 16th from 10am-6pm, Carson Beach will be transformed into an island oasis with food trucks, DJs spinning tunes, giveaways, Boston Carnival bands, and masqueraders!. This is a free event but organizers...
BOSTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Viva East car show comes to Westborough

WESTBOROUGH – Car lovers are convening in Westborough this weekend for the 2022 iteration of the Viva East Rockabilly Weekender car show. Held at the DoubleTree Hotel off Route 9, the event kicked off on Thursday. It will now see its main day of programming on Saturday. There will...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

Some Massachusetts towns removing fluoride from tap water

CONCORD -- Some Massachusetts towns are now removing fluoride from their tap water.Dr. Douglas Chespak of Varinos Dental Associates says fluoride is one of the biggest fighters against cavities, but a nationwide shortage of the chemical could now impact your drinking water. "Took out four teeth so far today, a lot of those was due to decay," Dr. Chespak told WBZ-TV.Public Works crews in some towns like Concord and Peabody add fluoride to their water supply to prevent tooth decay, but supply chain issues have made finding these chemicals much harder."It's basically an additive that provides, over a long period of...
CONCORD, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Hayden Rowe road work starts Friday

Road work is scheduled to begin Friday on Hayden Rowe Street, just south of the intersection with Chestnut Street to the Milford town line, the town announced. This work is to repave the section of road disturbed during the Hayden Rowe water main replacement and provide a smooth roadway surface.
MILFORD, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Wu walked fine line in superintendent pick

IT’S A FRAUGHT TIME for the Boston Public Schools – and not just because of the recent pressure from state officials, who held the threat of receivership over the system in order to reach an agreement with the city on an aggressive timeline for reform of basic district functions. The city, which has operated under mayoral control of its schools for more than three decades, also just completed a search for a new superintendent against the backdrop of growing public support for a return to an elected school committee.
BOSTON, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Expect months of blasting in Bedford

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation announces that rock blasting will begin on the FE Everett Turnpike, on the northbound barrel just south of the I-293 Interchange, on Thursday, July 7, 2022. This work will consist of blasting rock in the northbound lanes to allow for the future addition of a through travel lane.
BEDFORD, NH
fallriverreporter.com

RIDOH and DEM recommend avoiding contact with multiple bodies of water

The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management are advising people to avoid contact with Lower Melville Pond in Portsmouth and Elm Lake in Roger Williams Park, Providence due to blue-green algae (or cyanobacteria) blooms. An advisory associated with the bloom in Upper Melville Pond (as known as Thurston Gray Pond) remains in effect. Blue-green algae can produce toxins that can harm humans and animals.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

NH man arrested in Arlington, accused of Gorham double murder

GORHAM, N.H. — Authorities have arrested a New Hampshire man in Massachusetts on Friday, charged with the murder of two people in Gorham. Law enforcement officials announced an arrest warrant on Thursday for Craig Keville, 33, formerly of Berlin, New Hampshire, for two counts of first-degree murder, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office. The warrant charges him for the deaths of 28-year-old Holly Banks and her acquaintance, 48-year-old Keith Labelle, who were killed in a Gorham home in April, according to investigators.
GORHAM, NH

