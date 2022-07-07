ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

I’m Already Homesick for ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’

By Ben Lindbergh
The Ringer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are always cheerful flames flickering on the hearth in Captain Pike’s cabin on the Enterprise of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Often he has guests—crewmates and confidantes who’ve flocked to those flames, and to the warmth of their captain’s company. At Pike’s collegial Round Table, the dress code is casual,...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

Chris Pratt’s New Show Is a Right-Wing Fantasy, but That’s Not the Worst Part

This article contains spoilers for The Terminal List. The Terminal List, starring Chris Pratt as James Reece, a badass SEAL with a recently-diagnosed brain tumor whose entire team was just killed in a suspicious operation gone wrong, is a visually murky, exceedingly grim revenge story, catnip for people who like to see these kinds of operators let loose on the world. As James Reece’s creator Jack Carr—himself a former SEAL with just the kind of bearded, gun-slinging author photo that you’d expect—described the story in the preface to the first book in his Terminal List series: “It is about what could happen when societal norms, laws, regulations, morals, and ethics give way for a man of extraordinary capability, hardened by war, and set on a course of reckoning; a man who is, for all practical purposes, already dead.” The answer to that question will not surprise you: That man, played drawn and weary by a grey-faced Pratt, travels far and wide, a motley crew of allies in tow, to interrogate and then murder gang members, lawyers, financiers, and military personnel in a variety of creative ways. The conspiracy that killed his team gets revealed by bloodshed, and plenty of it.
TV SERIES
Digital Trends

Moonhaven review: A promising sci-fi mystery

Moonhaven begins, like so many mysteries before it, with a murder. The violent act in question effectively kick-starts the series’ story, but Moonhaven doesn’t waste much time drawing out the mysteries of its opening killing. In fact, in the second scene of the Moonhaven pilot, not only has the victim’s identity been discovered by the proper authorities, but so has her killer’s. The series resolves many of the questions surrounding its inciting incident at a surprisingly brisk pace that its otherwise exposition-heavy pilot episode fails to maintain.
TV SERIES
CNET

More People Should Watch The Best Sci-Fi Show on Prime Video

A quick heads up: I'm about to gush about The Expanse. Slather it with praise, even. But before I do, here are some things that are not good about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted and unnatural. Despite having to do...
TV SERIES
ScreenCrush

12 Marvel Heroes That Can Never Appear in the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is already bigger than any reasonable Marvel fan could have ever imagined it would get just a decade ago. Obscure Marvel heroes like Shang-Chi and the Guardians of the Galaxy have gotten their own movies; even less-known characters have shown up in other films and TV shows. Be honest: Did you ever think you might see a live-action version of Black Knight? Of Man-Ape? Of Taserface?!? Of course not! It’s gotten to the point where it sometimes seems like any Marvel character could show up in anything at any time.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anson Mount
Person
Leonard Nimoy
digitalspy.com

Star Trek: Strange New World boss breaks down season finale

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds spoilers follow. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has wrapped up its first season, giving fans a heavy dose of nostalgia whilst also setting up a second season, which wasn't originally certain but has now been confirmed. We had the introduction of Paul Wesley as the...
TV SERIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

A Mistake by Frank Sinatra Proved George Harrison’s ‘Peculiar’ Position in The Beatles

Frank Sinatra could be harsh in his criticism of new music trends, but he had no problem with George Harrison. The American singer loved the Harrison-penned song “Something” and would often perform it at his shows. During one performance, though, he misattributed the song to two other musicians. Harrison joked that this perfectly summed up his position in The Beatles.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Star Trek#Be Star#Round Table
Los Angeles Times

In Netflix’s ‘The Sea Beast,’ a young girl confronts giant monsters and propaganda

Maisie Bramble is introduced early in “The Sea Beast” as a bit of a rule breaker. Obsessed with the seafaring hunters who traverse oceans tracking and killing giant sea monsters, Maisie (voiced by Zaris-Angel Hator) is first shown regaling her fellow orphans with stories about these warriors’ heroics by candlelight before the children are caught breaking curfew. It’s also hinted that she routinely breaks out of the children’s home.
TV SERIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

When Does ‘Halo’ Season 2 Begin Filming?

Master Chief’s journey is only just beginning. Paramount+ has already renewed Halo for season 2, meaning that fans can expect to see Pablo Schreiber back in action as the Spartan supersoldier soon enough. Production on Halo Season 2 is slated to begin in just a few weeks — here’s what to expect from the filming schedule.
TV SERIES
IGN

God of War: Ragnarok Release Date Is Here Finally With a New Cinematic Trailer

The players will not believe it, the unthinkable has happened. Out of nowhere, PlayStation has provided the players with the God of War: Ragnarok release date. After months of anticipation and delay, we finally know when this game is going to come out. God Of War: Ragnarok release date has been set as November 9, 2022. The release date comes with a fresh cinematic trailer with glimpses of Kratos and Atreus in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
IGN

Black Bird: Limited Series Review

Black Bird premieres on Apple TV+ on July 8, 2022, with two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly each Friday. What would you do to win your freedom? Apple TV+’s new limited series Black Bird poses this question while joining the recent batch of true-crime adaptations to hit streamers. Set in the ‘90s, Taron Egerton plays the charming Jimmy Keene, a recently convicted drug dealer who is offered a literal get-out-of-jail-free card but with a significant catch. Black Bird successfully turns a game of cat and mouse on its head and combines a psychological prison thriller with a detective story. Egerton shines as the prisoner who soon loses his cocky edge and leads an impressive ensemble — including the late Ray Liotta in one of his final roles — that should keep you riveted throughout the six episodes.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Trek Debuts Its New Captain Kirk

(WARNING – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds SPOILERS Follow) Paul Wesley's Kirk makes his debut in the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 finale, "A Quality of Mercy" – and it's a substantial one!. After Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) tries to change his own doomed future,...
TV SERIES
The Ringer

The 10 Nicest Stars in Hollywood

There are many rumors about who celebrities really are when the cameras are off. Tabloids, manicured interviews, and public appearances often shape the perception of our favorite stars. But we don’t always know who they really are in real life. Is Matt Damon really that nice? What about Tom Hanks? Today, Matt and his former colleague at The Hollywood Reporter Lacey Rose draw from past interactions, connections, and word of mouth to put together their definitive list of the 10 nicest stars in Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
NME

‘Terminator’ open-world survival game announced by Nacon

Nacon has announced that it’s developing an official Terminator survival game, and a brief first-look has been included with the reveal. Developed by Nacon Studio Milan, this will be the first survival game set in the Terminator movie universe, and it’ll include “an original story that builds on the events of the official films.”
VIDEO GAMES
The Ringer

‘The Boys’ Season 3 Finale Reactions

Midnight Boys on The Boys is back to talk about the explosive Season 3 finale (03:56). They take a look at the reuniting factions of The Boys and whose side they would be on in the final showdown (28:24). Later, they rank this season on the Midnight Meter and predict what they would like to see from a Season 4 (60:36).
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Netflix releases: Everything coming and going the week of July 10th

Netflix might be struggling to keep subscribers, but it isn’t having any trouble churning out content. For the week of July 10th, there are 20 original shows, movies, and documentaries coming to Netflix. That includes the new live-action series adaptation of the video game Resident Evil and the latest comedy special from Bill Burr.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy