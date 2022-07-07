ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casey, IA

Casey Fun Days Begins On Friday

By Logan Mantz
 3 days ago

The Casey Fun Days will start tomorrow with a light schedule to gear up for the weekend. The events will start in...

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Held For Quinnebago & Lexie Lou’s Saturday

The Panora Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for two new businesses on Saturday. The ceremony was for Quinnebago and Lexie Lou’s which are seperate entities that do business out of the same location on 106 East Main Street in Panora. Quinnebego will be a retail and rental shop with kayaks, paddle boards, electric bikes along with retail items for water and outdoor sports. Owner of Quinnebego, Quinten Pfeiffer said that the ribbon cutting was a success with a ton of new customers.
PANORA, IA
Final Day of Sidewalk Sales Promotion in Jefferson

Today is the last day of a special promotion in Jefferson. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Promotions Team Co-Chair Bonnie Silbaugh says the Sidewalk Sales are going on today and it’s a chance for people to get some great deals on summer items. “Summer is here...
JEFFERSON, IA
Jefferson Kiwanis to Host 2nd Annual Story Stroll During Greene County Fair

One non-profit organization in Jefferson invites young kids to a special event taking place during the Greene County Fair. The Jefferson Kiwanis Club is hosting the 2nd Annual Story Stroll from 9-10am Saturday, July 16th near the Milwaukee Depot by the Greene County Fairgrounds. Board member Karen Shannon says kids from 4-7 years old will have two books read to them about different community heroes. She points out there will be several stations on the route, starting at the Freedom Rock, along with Raccoon River Valley Trail and ending at the picnic area by the Depot, with Greene County’s own community heroes and Kiwanisians reading different parts of the books.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Ribbon Cutting for the New Location of The Stitch in Jefferson

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Friday for a Jeffferson business. The Stitch recently moved from its previous location on Lincoln Way, next to the Greene County Historical Museum, to the former Pizza Ranch location on North Wilson Avenue. The Jefferson Matters Ambassadors gathered for the official ribbon cutting, signifying the business is completely moved in and settled in its new spot.
JEFFERSON, IA
Casey, IA
Iowa Society
Still Time to Sign Up for Jefferson City-Wide Garage Sale

Next weekend in Jefferson people can find some good deals on a variety of items as it will be the city-wide garage sale. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community is hosting the two-day event on July 15th and 16th. Promotions Team Co-Chair Bonnie Silbaugh tells Raccoon Valley Radio this idea was inspired by this weekend’s Sidewalk Sale retail promotion where the city-wide garage sale would also get people to shop locally.
JEFFERSON, IA
Free Health Screening For Guthrie And Audubon Counties

The Guthrie and Audubon County Public Health Services are teaming up with New Opportunities and Medicap Pharmacy to offer free health screenings. The health screenings will allow nurses to check a patient’s blood pressure, provide routine vaccinations at no cost and run a blood glucose screening. Those looking to participate need to bring their health insurance card for the pharmacy staff.
AUDUBON, IA
Jefferson Residents Reminded to Keep Grass Clippings Off the Street

There have been a few days of rainfall that recently happened and that means our lawns may need a little attention. Jefferson City Administrator Mike Palmer says when you are mowing your property, part of the city’s ordinance outlines that you are prohibited from blowing grass clippings onto the street.
JEFFERSON, IA
After some delays Iowa sweet corn is finally here

GRIMES, Iowa — For many Iowans it’s not officially summer until sweet corn is on your plate. One of Iowa’s most popular sweet corn stands satisfied cravings with their first sales of the season on Saturday. Kelly Roach plans an annual family dinner and was among the sweet corns fans ready for sales on day […]
GRIMES, IA
Perry Chamber Of Commerce Hosts Ribbon Cutting For First Interstate Bank

The Perry Chamber of Commerce and members of the community joined at First Interstate Bank in Perry on Friday to celebrate the business with a ribbon cutting. First Interstate Bank Retail Manager Trace Schmitt says the transition from being Great Western Bank to First Interstate Bank was official on May 23rd. Schmitt says for customers who may have any questions they should feel free to ask them.
PERRY, IA
Hidden Des Moines: Photographer showcases the city's secret beauty

When Matthew von Schenkel moved to downtown Des Moines from Cedar Rapids last year, he was alone and needed something to occupy his time. After getting inspired by similar concepts, he started "Hidden Des Moines" last August — an Instagram account that showcases the often overlooked beauty and secret crevices of the city.
DES MOINES, IA
Society
Des Moines Fire Stations Collecting New Fans, Air Conditioning Units

(Des Moines, IA) -- An effort is underway in Des Moines to collect new fans and/or air conditioning units for local families in need. The community is invited to donate a new fan and/or air conditioner unit (in its unopened box), by dropping off at any City of Des Moines fire station (listed below) during normal business hours. Donations will then be taken to IMPACT’s offices for distribution.
DES MOINES, IA
Plans for the First Dave & Busters in Iowa Have Been Approved

Thanks to a new article from the Des Moines Register, we now know that Iowa's first Dave & Buster's location is getting closer to being built. The plan for the venue was approved by the West Des Moines City Council this week, but there's still more that needs to be done. The article says that "the council's approval comes with the condition that a building permit will not be issued until the final plan is approved by city council."
IOWA STATE
Rams fall 1-0 at #7 Saydel; end season 13-13

The high school softball season is over for Greene County. Coach Tom Kennedy’s Rams lost 1-0 to Saydel at Saydel in Des Moines on Saturday night in a Class 3A Region 2 semi-final to finish with a 13-13 record, while the seventh ranked Eagles move on to Tuesday’s Region 2 final with a 30-4 mark. The game was heard on KG98 and steamed on www.raccoonvalleyradio.com.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Ray Sorensen Completes 100th Freedom Rock In Altoona

Local artist and a member of the Iowa House of Representatives Ray Sorensen recently finished his 100th Freedom Rock in Polk County. Sorensen says he has painted giant boulders across Iowa as patriotic murals in each of Iowa’s 99 counties and then held an auction to place the final 100th Freedom Rock with the highest bidder going to Adventureland Park in Altoona. Sorensen explains this rock marks the end to a long journey that started in 2013.
POLK COUNTY, IA
Sixth Avenue Flats set to open in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sixth Avenue Flats, a new kind of affordable housing designed to help foster kids who age out of the system, is opening just north of downtown Des Moines. It will be a new landmark building in an area of Des Moines looking for a better image.
DES MOINES, IA
Dallas County Board Of Supervisors To Consider Field Of Dreams Filming Request

The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will consider approving an NBC/Universal Field of Dreams filming request at their regular meeting Tuesday. Also, the Board will consider approving a Cott Systems book scanning project, discuss and potentially take action on a ceiling hanging display information, hear a secondary roads update and hold a public hearing on the final plat for Walnut Hills plat 2.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA

