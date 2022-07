A new initiative has already been deemed a success, but one group is looking to add even more funding to support local 4-H’ers. A group of Home State Bank employees started the “Friends of the Fair” program that collects donations to give to each Greene County 4-H’er at the Junior Premium Auction that is held on the final day of the county fair. Co-organizer Ashley Johnston talks about the new program and had no concern about reaching and surpassing their $5,000 goal.

