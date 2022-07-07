North Rowan High School JROTC attends STEM Camp

LINCOLNTON – A West Lincoln High School student got a jump on her future career. Kenzie Lynch, who’s a rising junior, was chosen out of a large pool of students from across the country to attend a week-long STEM program offered by Harvard Medical School, HMS MEDscience. The program is an innovative high school biology course immersing students into simulated medical emergencies. The curriculum, according to the MEDscience website, motivates students to think critically, communicate effectively, and work collaboratively in teams. It brings classroom learning into the real world with hands-on experiences, giving them the confidence they need to succeed. MEDscience offers semester programming with partner schools, week-long summer programming, and mini-module courses.
