ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, IA

Perry Fire Department Fundraiser Is Tomorrow

By Dustin Teays
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 3 days ago

There will be an opportunity to get good food while supporting a worthy cause tomorrow in Perry. From 5:30-7 p.m. the Perry Firefighters Association will be hosting a grab and go meal at 908 Willis Avenue in Perry. Those attending are asked to remain in...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Residents Reminded to Keep Grass Clippings Off the Street

There have been a few days of rainfall that recently happened and that means our lawns may need a little attention. Jefferson City Administrator Mike Palmer says when you are mowing your property, part of the city’s ordinance outlines that you are prohibited from blowing grass clippings onto the street.
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Ribbon Cutting for the New Location of The Stitch in Jefferson

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Friday for a Jeffferson business. The Stitch recently moved from its previous location on Lincoln Way, next to the Greene County Historical Museum, to the former Pizza Ranch location on North Wilson Avenue. The Jefferson Matters Ambassadors gathered for the official ribbon cutting, signifying the business is completely moved in and settled in its new spot.
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Final Day of Sidewalk Sales Promotion in Jefferson

Today is the last day of a special promotion in Jefferson. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Promotions Team Co-Chair Bonnie Silbaugh says the Sidewalk Sales are going on today and it’s a chance for people to get some great deals on summer items. “Summer is here...
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Held For Quinnebago & Lexie Lou’s Saturday

The Panora Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for two new businesses on Saturday. The ceremony was for Quinnebago and Lexie Lou’s which are seperate entities that do business out of the same location on 106 East Main Street in Panora. Quinnebego will be a retail and rental shop with kayaks, paddle boards, electric bikes along with retail items for water and outdoor sports. Owner of Quinnebego, Quinten Pfeiffer said that the ribbon cutting was a success with a ton of new customers.
PANORA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Perry, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Society
City
Perry, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Free Health Screening For Guthrie And Audubon Counties

The Guthrie and Audubon County Public Health Services are teaming up with New Opportunities and Medicap Pharmacy to offer free health screenings. The health screenings will allow nurses to check a patient’s blood pressure, provide routine vaccinations at no cost and run a blood glucose screening. Those looking to participate need to bring their health insurance card for the pharmacy staff.
AUDUBON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Kiwanis to Host 2nd Annual Story Stroll During Greene County Fair

One non-profit organization in Jefferson invites young kids to a special event taking place during the Greene County Fair. The Jefferson Kiwanis Club is hosting the 2nd Annual Story Stroll from 9-10am Saturday, July 16th near the Milwaukee Depot by the Greene County Fairgrounds. Board member Karen Shannon says kids from 4-7 years old will have two books read to them about different community heroes. She points out there will be several stations on the route, starting at the Freedom Rock, along with Raccoon River Valley Trail and ending at the picnic area by the Depot, with Greene County’s own community heroes and Kiwanisians reading different parts of the books.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

New Greene County 4-H Coordinator Ready to Handle First County Fair

The Greene County Fair is next week and the new leader of the Greene County 4-H program is prepared and ready to go. Greene County Extension 4-H and Youth Coordinator Samantha Hardaway is no stranger to the county fair, having competed as a 4-H’er and as the Extension Summer Intern, but this is her first fair as the 4-H and Youth Coordinator, taking over for Kayla Willms. Hardaway shares her thoughts on getting ready for the fair.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Fire guts car on Iowa Highway 141 early Thursday

Fire destroyed an unoccupied passenger vehicle on the bypass early Thursday. The Perry Police Department received a 911 call around 3:30 a.m. Thursday of a possible fire along Iowa Highway 141 near the Super 8 motel. The arriving officer found the unoccupied vehicle fully engulfed on the eastbound shoulder of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamburger#Charity#The Perry Fire Department#Raccoon Valley Radio
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Stuart City Council Consider Financing For New Fire Truck

The Stuart City Council will meet on Monday. The Council will consider for approval financing for a new truck for the Stuart Fire Department and consider the resolution setting the date for a public hearing on a proposal to enter into a general obligation truck acquisition loan agreement along with the sale of old fire trucks.
STUART, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Board Of Supervisors To Consider Field Of Dreams Filming Request

The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will consider approving an NBC/Universal Field of Dreams filming request at their regular meeting Tuesday. Also, the Board will consider approving a Cott Systems book scanning project, discuss and potentially take action on a ceiling hanging display information, hear a secondary roads update and hold a public hearing on the final plat for Walnut Hills plat 2.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

New Initiative Seeking Additional Funds for Greene County 4-H’ers

A new initiative has already been deemed a success, but one group is looking to add even more funding to support local 4-H’ers. A group of Home State Bank employees started the “Friends of the Fair” program that collects donations to give to each Greene County 4-H’er at the Junior Premium Auction that is held on the final day of the county fair. Co-organizer Ashley Johnston talks about the new program and had no concern about reaching and surpassing their $5,000 goal.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Panora City Council Brief Schedule For Monday

The Panora City Council will meet Monday. The Council will consider for approval approving an application for the Historic Downtown Business Commercial District Facade Rebate Program along with discussing then taking possible action on the construction of the sidewalks aling East Clay Street and Northeast 3rd Street and providing for assesments and rebates.
PANORA, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Adel City Council To Consider Request For Street Trees

The Adel City Council will consider approving a request for street trees at their regular meeting Tuesday. Also, the Council will consider approving a lease agreement between the city and RCM Campground Investments for seasonal overnight camping at Island Park Campground and a lease agreement between the city and the ADM Soccer club.
ADEL, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Stuart Public Library Perfect Start To Summer Reading Program

The Stuart Public Library is almost halfway through their summer reading program and the participation has exceeded expectations. Library Director Lisa Sherman explains that the attendance at their first three programs has shown that the community wants to be involved with the library. “For example, last Thursday we had Ms....
STUART, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Sheriff’s Report July 8, 2022

2:45 am Coltyn Steed 21 of Arkansas was booked into the jail for operating while. under the influence 1 st offense. 5:22 am a deputy assisted a motorist on 140 th Street near Lakeland Avenue. 6:58 am a deputy, Jefferson Police Department, Jefferson Fire, and Greene County. Ambulance responded to...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

After some delays Iowa sweet corn is finally here

GRIMES, Iowa — For many Iowans it’s not officially summer until sweet corn is on your plate. One of Iowa’s most popular sweet corn stands satisfied cravings with their first sales of the season on Saturday. Kelly Roach plans an annual family dinner and was among the sweet corns fans ready for sales on day […]
GRIMES, IA
KCCI.com

'Gross overreach of power': BLM responds to Des Moines police officers' lawsuit

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Black Liberation Movement is calling thelawsuit filed by two police officers against six protestors an example of white supremacy. Officers Peter Wilson and Jeffery George are suing the protestors, including City Council member Indira Shuemaker, over a chaotic demonstration outside the State Capitol two years ago.
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Full Staff At Dallas Center Pool Will Allow For More Services

The City of Dallas Center recently announced that with a full staff at the Dallas Center Pool, more services will be offered soon. Currently, private lessons will begin the week of July 11th and will cost $15 for each half hour session. Also, with a full staff the pool will begin to offer pool parties beginning on July 25th.
DALLAS CENTER, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy